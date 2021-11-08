NM now fifth in nation for recent virus cases

SANTA FE — New Mexico leapt to No. 5 in the nation Monday for new COVID-19 cases per capita as the spread of the disease showed signs of accelerating.

The state reported 3,370 new cases for the three-day period ending Monday — a 28% increase over the same days last week.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also climbed — by 15% over the total reported a week ago.

The surge comes even as New Mexico has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation — No. 12, by one measure — and remains one of just six states with an indoor mask mandate for public places regardless of vaccination status, according to AARP.

The state’s public health order is set to expire Friday, though Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has repeatedly extended the order, often with modifications.

New Mexico has averaged about 359.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers on Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska is first at 571.0, followed by North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming — all with worse rates than New Mexico.

Colorado ranks seventh, and Utah is No. 10.

Public health officials say they don’t have a definitive answer for why New Mexico’s cases are so high. The increase in new cases began in late summer — fueled by the highly contagious delta variant — but failed to recede as health officials had hoped.

And what was once a plateau is now turning into a rise in cases throughout the state, epidemiologists have said.

Hundreds of New Mexico families, meanwhile, are seizing their first chance to vaccinate children 5 to 11 years old.

More than 900 kids have received the first child-sized dose of the Pfizer vaccine since federal regulators expanded eligibility last week.

Leading pediatricians in New Mexico and state health officials say they hope the vaccination of younger children will help reduce the spread of the disease, in addition to protecting the kids themselves.

For older age groups, about 55% of New Mexico’s 12- to 17-year-olds are now fully vaccinated and 73% of adults.

The Department of Health on Monday also reported:

— 3,370 new cases of COVID-19 for the last three days, led by 774 in Bernalillo County, 561 in Doña Ana County and 520 in San Juan County. Thirty-eight of the cases were inmates at state prisons.

— Eleven more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the statewide death toll to 5,124 residents. The fatalities includes five adults in their 70s. The youngest was a man in his 20s.

— 425 patients hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, up from 368 last Monday.