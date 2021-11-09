 Man arrested in July mistaken identity shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested in July mistaken identity shooting

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Asad Moody, 19 (MDC)

Police say a 19-year-old suspected of gunning down a young man he mistook for someone else turned himself in on Monday.

Asad Moody is charged with an open count of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other crimes.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Moody, Jonathan Martinez, 21, and Darryus Chavez, 22 were driving up and down Central the night of July 10 looking for a Black man with dreadlocks who had beaten Moody up the week before. That’s when they spotted Trevonte Robbins, 19, and Kevin Johnson in a parking lot at 2nd St and Central Ave and apparently believed Johnson was that man. They stopped the car.

“Moody exited the right rear seat of the vehicle, and fired gunshots toward Robbins and Johnson,” said Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman. “Robbins was fatally struck with a bullet and succumbed to his injuries. Johnson was struck by gunfire and was later transported to the hospital. Moody, Martinez and Chavez drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed.”

An APD officer responding to the shooting received minor injuries when gunfire struck his patrol unit, shattering the windshield. Gallegos said Robbins and Johnson do not appear to be connected to those who beat up Moody.

Martinez and Chavez have not been arrested. A fourth suspect, Isney Lafirme, who is charged with conspiracy has also not been arrested.

Gallegos said the investigation highlights the work of a new Digital Intelligence Team, led by Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock, that is “the state’s first centralized and court-recognized expert analysis of cellular devices and social media.”

“Under the old model of investigations, individual detectives were asked to do this advanced analysis, including going through thousands of pages of records,” Gallegos said. “The new Digital Intel Team, comprised of three civilian Digital Forensic Examiners, allows homicide detectives to spend more time locating and interviewing witnesses and securing evidence and less time going over these records.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Va-va-voom! New boutique offers stylish attire in Bernalillo
ABQnews Seeker
Alisha Romero didn't want Bernalillo residents ... Alisha Romero didn't want Bernalillo residents to settle for chain department stores scattered across the Albuquerque metro area to find something stylish to wear.
2
Man arrested in July mistaken identity shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a 19-year-old suspected of ... Police say a 19-year-old suspected of gunning down a young man he mistook for someone else turned himself in on Monday. Asad Moody is ...
3
NM now fifth in nation for recent virus cases
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico leapt to No. 5 ... New Mexico leapt to No. 5 in the nation Monday for new COVID-19 cases per capita as the spread of the disease showed signs ...
4
Topgolf property buyer, sale price made public
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Topgolf location sold below the ... Albuquerque's Topgolf location sold below the list price last month to a Nevada-based limited liability corporation, according to the broker representing the buyer.
5
High court struggles with government secrets case
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court struggled Monday with ... The Supreme Court struggled Monday with whether to allow a lawsuit by Muslim men claiming religious bias by the FBI to go forward despite ...
6
KAFB adds $4.6 billion to ABQ-area economy
ABQnews Seeker
            ...               Kirtland Air Force Base accounted for about 10% of the greater Albuquerque metro area's entire economy in ...
7
Lobo season ticket sales won’t hit projections
ABQnews Seeker
Be it COVID hesitancy, or just ... Be it COVID hesitancy, or just fatigue from a program in the midst of its longest postseason drought since the Pit opened, Lobo hoops ...
8
Balloon Fiesta attendance down, but still solid
ABQnews Seeker
Attendance at the 2021 Albuquerque International ... Attendance at the 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was down by 9.5%, compared to the 2019 fiesta, according to recently released figures from the ...
9
Deadly 30 hours in ABQ with at least 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
the fourth shooting and third fatality ... the fourth shooting and third fatality that the Albuquerque Police Department responded to in less than 30 hours. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with ...