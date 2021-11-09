Man arrested in July mistaken identity shooting

Police say a 19-year-old suspected of gunning down a young man he mistook for someone else turned himself in on Monday.

Asad Moody is charged with an open count of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other crimes.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Moody, Jonathan Martinez, 21, and Darryus Chavez, 22 were driving up and down Central the night of July 10 looking for a Black man with dreadlocks who had beaten Moody up the week before. That’s when they spotted Trevonte Robbins, 19, and Kevin Johnson in a parking lot at 2nd St and Central Ave and apparently believed Johnson was that man. They stopped the car.

“Moody exited the right rear seat of the vehicle, and fired gunshots toward Robbins and Johnson,” said Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman. “Robbins was fatally struck with a bullet and succumbed to his injuries. Johnson was struck by gunfire and was later transported to the hospital. Moody, Martinez and Chavez drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed.”

An APD officer responding to the shooting received minor injuries when gunfire struck his patrol unit, shattering the windshield. Gallegos said Robbins and Johnson do not appear to be connected to those who beat up Moody.

Martinez and Chavez have not been arrested. A fourth suspect, Isney Lafirme, who is charged with conspiracy has also not been arrested.

Gallegos said the investigation highlights the work of a new Digital Intelligence Team, led by Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock, that is “the state’s first centralized and court-recognized expert analysis of cellular devices and social media.”

“Under the old model of investigations, individual detectives were asked to do this advanced analysis, including going through thousands of pages of records,” Gallegos said. “The new Digital Intel Team, comprised of three civilian Digital Forensic Examiners, allows homicide detectives to spend more time locating and interviewing witnesses and securing evidence and less time going over these records.”