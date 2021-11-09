Editorial: Topgolf deal renews question: Did public get its money’s worth?

Topgolf has never had a low profile in Albuquerque.

Its massive fencing towers over I-25. And even before construction, it was the center of monthslong debate over how much — if any — taxpayers should kick in to attract the popular restaurant/recreation venue to the Duke City. And, in a rare move, Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the City Council’s approval of the $2.6 million economic development package, which the council then overrode.

Ultimately, taxpayers were on the hook for up to $4.3 million for the entertainment venue that opened in February at the corner of Interstate 25 and Montaño, thanks to city and county incentives.

Now, Topgolf is back in the spotlight.

Nine months after opening, the land and the 25,525-square-foot facility that houses the business have been sold below the list price to an out-of-state limited liability corporation. A Topgolf spokeswoman told the Journal last week that the restaurant/indoor golf entertainment venue is open and has no plans to close.

Back in August 2018, the Albuquerque City Council approved the $2.6 million economic development package to help Topgolf, based in Dallas, construct a $39 million complex at the site of the old Beach Waterpark. The “project participation agreement” consisted of $400,000 of city general fund money, a $326,000 appropriation to extend Culture Road from Montaño to Desert Surf Circle, and up to $1.8 million of city gross receipts tax revenue. The deal obligated the city to reimburse Topgolf 50% of incremental city GRT revenue to assist with costs of land, building and infrastructure. Topgolf was to get reimbursements only if it generated extra or “incremental” revenue.

When Keller vetoed the city package, he called it a “raw deal for taxpayers.” His administration expressed concerns about the lack of strong clawbacks, the types of low-wage, low-skill jobs Topgolf would create, and the limited growth potential near the site. The city deal included penalties if annual goals were not met and a requirement that Topgolf hire 132 full-time employees; that appears to be the extent of potential “clawbacks.”

Meanwhile, Bernalillo County commissioners chipped in $1.75 million, including a $250,000 Local Economic Development Act grant and a gross receipts tax revenue deal similar to the city’s.

With so much public money invested, it behooves our local leaders to keep an eye on the details of this sale — and whether the public is getting a good return on its money.

Yes, the pandemic and resultant government closures of various venues dealt a body blow to many businesses. But this is public money on the line. Why has there been so much secrecy? The sale has been churning the rumor mill for months. Real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap announced it last week, but did not disclose the buyer or sale price. Ami Meng, transaction manager for Marcus & Millichap, subsequently told the Journal that Topgolf was sold on Oct. 21 to TG Albuquerque LLC, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based limited liability corporation, for just over $15.3 million.

The property was listed on the real estate website LoopNet for $16 million, and the listing notes Topgolf invested around $16 million in improvements to the site.

Since the City Council and county leaders were so determined to help this project tee off, they should let taxpayers know the status of the tax money spent and whether clawback provisions are being met.

The opening of Topgolf was heralded after years of construction and delays related to COVID-19. Its unheralded sale under list price and uncertain future raise a lot of questions. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County taxpayers deserve some answers.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.