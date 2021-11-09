Quick-fix approach does not work but makes our health crises worse

Recently, we witnessed not one, but two, rocket ships launched by separate companies. Two smart, rich men with common, but separate, goals made it happen: Sir Richard Branson had N.M. taxpayers help fund his successful Virgin Galactic runway to space, and Jeff Bezos launched his rocket ship from a small Texas airstrip. They both succeeded after years of hard work and determination, and decades of planning.

What does launching a rocket have to do with homelessness, untreated mental health, drug addiction and associated crime?

Solving our behavioral health and crime crisis is not rocket science, but it will require the same hard work, focus and collaboration between many entities — and even more long-term planning, funding and implementation than launching a rocket ship.

The quick-fix approach of hotel-room housing and treatment in short-term, limited detox centers or ERs does not work and only makes our COVID health crisis much worse.

Also unjustifiably forcing law enforcement officers to be the first line of approach for someone suffering from mental illness or addiction is neither smart nor prudent, any more than having special crews of social workers go out to city parks, arroyos or under bridges to do community outreach should be an everyday occurrence — but all these things are a fact of life across the metro area. Things have gotten that bad.

We have no time or more money to waste, no luxury of “time is on our side” or “we could not do it because of COVID” excuses any more. COVID has only magnified the problems a million-fold.

There are no quick or easy fixes. Success will require a step-by-step blueprint for the entire state.

We cannot keep doing the same things that are not working and have not worked over decades. No more half-baked ideas being forced on us before all aspects of the how, why and where have been addressed — as with the Gateway Center and the Tiny Homes Village.

A successful plan would involve state agencies in the behavioral health collaborative, judges, law enforcement, experts in recovery, peer support, architects, business and community input, building and repositioning existing buildings for residential mental health and drug treatment centers, building transitional long-term affordable housing, post-incarceration drug and mental health treatment, housing for those who just need to get back on their feet with jobs skills to become self-sufficient and healthy, and, most of all, drug prevention programs in all schools to prevent any more of our youth from getting hooked.

A top-down approach with state, local and federal leadership at all levels is critical.

We cannot allow one more person to become part of a nationwide and state crisis of addiction, untreated mental illness and homelessness. It is destroying New Mexico educationally and economically, and making it an unsafe, crime-ridden place to live.

Finally, if we can devise better ways to more humanely and effectively help people out of addiction or mental health crises, while preventing future generations from using drugs, we will also significantly reduce crime and give younger generations a much brighter future.