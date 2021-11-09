For new Aggies, a return to old ways isn’t a bad thing

It’s not a restart or a rebuild for Chris Jans at New Mexico State as the Aggies head into Tuesday’s season opener against UC Irvine.

But after a year in which his Aggies were bumped off their usual perch atop the Western Athletic Conference during a season played entirely outside the state of New Mexico due to state health restrictions, drawing a comparison or two to the first two highly-successful seasons Jans had in Las Cruces might not be such a bad thing.

The first callback to yesteryear comes in the form of the program landing an experienced, well-traveled — for well-documented reasons — high-profile transfer the program will look to as a high-volume scorer.

In the 2017-18 season, the role was filled by 6-foot-4 Zach Lofton, a graduate transfer who averaged 20.1 points per game for a 28-win, NCAA Tournament team in Las Cruces.

This year, NMSU is hoping for similar results from transfer Teddy Allen, the 6-6 transfer from Nebraska whose nickname is “Teddy Buckets” after averaging 16.5 points per game for the Big Ten’s Cornhuskers last season.

“Will he be Zach? I mean, obviously, their games are different — very different — but I hope he has Zach-type numbers,” Jans said. “Zach was a terrific shot in the arm for us my first year. And if it wasn’t for him, I’m not sure what kind of season we would have had and it worked out wonderfully for both of us, for him and our program. … Certainly, that capability is there for (Allen) to have a role like that.”

Of course, Jans added that this season’s NMSU roster is much different than the one he took over in 2017-18 in terms of scorers. While there was a significant scoring gap between Lofton’s 20.1 points per game and the team’s only other double-digit scorer — Jemerrio Jones at 11.0 — this season’s roster has far more potential scoring help.

Those options represent the other primary comparison question Jans was asked about by media during a Monday news conference from the Pan American Center.

Jans’ 30-win 2018-19 season had a final stat sheet showing 13 — THIRTEEN! — players averaging in double figure minutes on the court.

With players not losing eligibility last season, the Aggies took full advantage and have a roster that, as per Monday’s game notes being sent out to media, had 18 players listed. And while some coaches say an effective rotation is about seven or eight players deep, Jans makes no apologies for a desire to have plenty of bodies available in practices and games.

“We’ve been our best when we’ve had deep teams,” Jans said. “We’ve been our best when we have competition on the daily.”

As for his thoughts on whether this season’s depth could rival that of the 2018-19 team, Jans simply said, “I hope so.”

RIVALRY ALREADY: When you fill up four of your non-conference games every season with rivalry games — home and road series each year with both the New Mexico Lobos and the UTEP Miners — there isn’t much opportunity to build momentum heading into one of those emotional, intense games.

Game 2 for the Aggies will be Saturday against the rival Miners and first-year coach Joe Golding, who Jans is familiar with, having scheduled scrimmages against his Abilene Christian schools in the past.

“I know for a fact they’re gonna play really, really, really hard,” said Jans, who is 5-1 in his NMSU career against UTEP. “They’re gonna have a high level of compete. Their kids are going to fly around the court. They’re not going to yield you anything defensively. They’re going to fight you for every loose ball.”

NMSU didn’t play any of its four usual rivalry games last season due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunities to play the rivalries again,” Jans said. “I know how much they mean to our fan base. I was well-educated early on after I was hired about how important those games were, and we adopted that mind-set from a program’s perspective.”

CUSA? NOT NOW: Jans was asked Monday how often he has talked with his team about NMSU’s recent announcement that it will be joining Conference USA in two years.

“Not one time,” Jans said. “… We had some conversations about it as a staff, like you expect us to off the cuff, but I’ll be honest with you, I’m not spending a lot of time thinking about it.

“We have more things to worry about (with the season opener) being tomorrow night, and then Saturday with UTEP, and then going to Myrtle Beach and playing in that tournament. And it’s so far off to even really think about what that’s going to look like and feel like. And at this point, I think we’re better served to focus on the task at hand.”

UP NEXT: UC Irvine at NM State, 7 p.m., Pan Am Center, 99.5 FM (Las Cruces), streamed on ESPN+