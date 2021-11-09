 Lobo women's basketball: Waiting game is over for UNM - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women’s basketball: Waiting game is over for UNM

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

UNM’s Jaedyn De La Cerda takes a breather during the team’s practice in September. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Tuesday, Nov. 9, has been circled on Jaedyn De La Cerda’s calendar for months.

De La Cerda began anticipating the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team’s home opener versus Lamar last March, when she and teammate Antonia Anderson decided to return for a super-senior season with the Lobos.

“I am excited,” De La Cerda said Monday. “I’ve been looking forward to playing in front of the fans, and my family will all be here. It’s been a long wait.”

The Lobos unofficially broke a lengthy span between fan-attended home games with a pair of exhibition wins last week. Still, neither of those games will count toward the 2021-22 record and coach Mike Bradbury’s squad is eager to begin its 2021-22 campaign.

UNM has four senior starters back from its Mountain West regular-season championship club of a season ago. The fifth starter and bench players are inexperienced, but New Mexico was picked to finish second in the MWC this season and De La Cerda believes the Lobos have what it takes to be contenders.

“We’re going to be good,” she said. “We just have to put in the work — pay attention at practice and give maximum effort every day.”

The Lobos’ collective focus admittedly wandered a bit during Thursday’s exhibition finale against Eastern New Mexico as Bradbury employed various lineups and watched his team’s performance level rise and fall. He put his team to another test the following day.

“We played two full quarters against the (male practice players),” Bradbury said, “and we had a much better approach. I felt a lot better after that scrimmage than I did after our exhibition game.”

Bradbury expects his team to be tested again Tuesday by Lamar’s athletic lineup. Like UNM, the Cardinals have an experienced group that prefers to play up-tempo basketball.

Senior forward Micaela Wilson, who averaged 12 points per game last season, is Lamar’s top returning scorer. Wilson was recently named to the preseason All-Western Athletic Conference team.

“They’re really, really quick and athletic,” Bradbury said. “They play a dribble-drive offense and they’re well-coached. Kind of streaky in terms of shooting, but they can definitely put a run on you. They’re dangerous.”

UNM also has the potential to be explosive on offense.

De La Cerda, Anderson, LaTora Duff and Shaiquel McGruder are proven scorers, and several of the Lobos’ newcomers appear ready to contribute.

Freshman Viané Cumber from Sandia High averaged 11.5 points in UNM’s two exhibition games and has displayed a smooth shooting touch from 3-point range.

Bradbury does not necessarily expect the Lobos’ execution to pick up where it left off last season. With six freshmen and two relatively inexperienced sophomores backing up his senior core, he knows it may take a while to find top form.

“It will be a process, no question,” he said. “Right now I just want to see us play with effort, pace and discipline. That’s where we need to start.”

UP NEXT: Tuesday, Lamar at New Mexico, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo women's basketball: Waiting game is over for UNM
College
Tuesday, Nov. 9, has been circled ... Tuesday, Nov. 9, has been circled on Jaedyn De La Cerda's calendar for months. De La Cerda began anticipating the University of New Mexico ...
2
For new Aggies, a return to old ways isn't ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's not a restart or a ... It's not a restart or a rebuild for Chris Jans at New Mexico State as the Aggies head into Tuesday's season opener against UC ...
3
Lobo season ticket sales won’t hit projections
ABQnews Seeker
Be it COVID hesitancy, or just ... Be it COVID hesitancy, or just fatigue from a program in the midst of its longest postseason drought since the Pit opened, Lobo hoops ...
4
Loss to UNLV reminds Gonzales of UTEP game
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales reminisced a bit after the Lobos lost to UNLV 31-17 in their homecoming game at University Stadium ...
5
Aggies can't sustain early momentum, fall big to Utah ...
College
New Mexico State recently agreeing to ... New Mexico State recently agreeing to join Conference USA as of July 1, 2023, couldn't have come at ...
6
Football: Previously winless UNLV easily defeats host Lobos
College
During the second half of University ... During the second half of University of New Mexico’s homecoming game Saturday, it became clear that the Lobos are one-dimensional on offense with an ...
7
Lobos win Mountain West soccer title on dramatic goal ...
College
All season, New Mexico soccer coach ... All season, New Mexico soccer coach Heather Dyche has spoken about the resiliency of her Lobos squad. Saturday the team proved just how prophetic ...
8
Lobos put on show for fans in exhibition win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Maybe it was 615 days of ... Maybe it was 615 days of pent up frustration between Lobo men's basketball games being played in the ...
9
Emptying the Notebook: Jay Allen-Tovar enjoys his Pit introduction
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Friday's 101-72 Lobos ...