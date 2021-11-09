Lobo women’s basketball: Waiting game is over for UNM

Tuesday, Nov. 9, has been circled on Jaedyn De La Cerda’s calendar for months.

De La Cerda began anticipating the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team’s home opener versus Lamar last March, when she and teammate Antonia Anderson decided to return for a super-senior season with the Lobos.

“I am excited,” De La Cerda said Monday. “I’ve been looking forward to playing in front of the fans, and my family will all be here. It’s been a long wait.”

The Lobos unofficially broke a lengthy span between fan-attended home games with a pair of exhibition wins last week. Still, neither of those games will count toward the 2021-22 record and coach Mike Bradbury’s squad is eager to begin its 2021-22 campaign.

UNM has four senior starters back from its Mountain West regular-season championship club of a season ago. The fifth starter and bench players are inexperienced, but New Mexico was picked to finish second in the MWC this season and De La Cerda believes the Lobos have what it takes to be contenders.

“We’re going to be good,” she said. “We just have to put in the work — pay attention at practice and give maximum effort every day.”

The Lobos’ collective focus admittedly wandered a bit during Thursday’s exhibition finale against Eastern New Mexico as Bradbury employed various lineups and watched his team’s performance level rise and fall. He put his team to another test the following day.

“We played two full quarters against the (male practice players),” Bradbury said, “and we had a much better approach. I felt a lot better after that scrimmage than I did after our exhibition game.”

Bradbury expects his team to be tested again Tuesday by Lamar’s athletic lineup. Like UNM, the Cardinals have an experienced group that prefers to play up-tempo basketball.

Senior forward Micaela Wilson, who averaged 12 points per game last season, is Lamar’s top returning scorer. Wilson was recently named to the preseason All-Western Athletic Conference team.

“They’re really, really quick and athletic,” Bradbury said. “They play a dribble-drive offense and they’re well-coached. Kind of streaky in terms of shooting, but they can definitely put a run on you. They’re dangerous.”

UNM also has the potential to be explosive on offense.

De La Cerda, Anderson, LaTora Duff and Shaiquel McGruder are proven scorers, and several of the Lobos’ newcomers appear ready to contribute.

Freshman Viané Cumber from Sandia High averaged 11.5 points in UNM’s two exhibition games and has displayed a smooth shooting touch from 3-point range.

Bradbury does not necessarily expect the Lobos’ execution to pick up where it left off last season. With six freshmen and two relatively inexperienced sophomores backing up his senior core, he knows it may take a while to find top form.

“It will be a process, no question,” he said. “Right now I just want to see us play with effort, pace and discipline. That’s where we need to start.”

UP NEXT: Tuesday, Lamar at New Mexico, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com