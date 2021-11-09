 Food Network's 'Dinner Impossible' featuring Isotopes airs Tuesday - Albuquerque Journal

Food Network’s ‘Dinner Impossible’ featuring Isotopes airs Tuesday

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Chef Robert Irvine, left, visits Isotopes Park with team general manager John Traub on June 29, with team mascot Orbit tagging along. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The season is long over for the Albuquerque Isotopes, but Triple-A baseball team will get some national air time Tuesday night.

The Food Network’s “Dinner Impossible”, now in its 10th season, will air its “Seventh Inning Stress” episode at 8 p.m. featuring host and celebrity chef Robert Irvine serving up a meal to 250 health care workers at a June 29 Isotopes game against the Tacoma Rainiers.

Irvine, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the game (and then a second when the first wasn’t exactly a strike due to an injury suffered during the day), was a hit with Isotopes Park workers and employees. The ballpark-themed food he put together for the guests of honor — health-care workers as part of the team’s season-long tribute to frontline workers — was said to be a hit, despite numerous challenges and ingredient limitations, which is what the show is all about.

The episode description on the Food Network’s web site describes the show as follows:

“Robert Irvine is in Albuquerque, N.M., home of minor league baseball team the Albuquerque Isotopes. It’s Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night at the stadium, and Robert is tasked with serving an elevated dinner to 250 deserving guests. But it’s not that simple. He only has access to ballpark ingredients, and he must also prepare a New Mexico-themed snack for the 400 employees who open up the stadium for the game. Robert and his team must battle bad weather, limited ingredients and frozen food to hit a home run with this dinner.”

The June night the episode was filmed featured typical Albuquerque summertime weather, including high wind and some monsoon- season moisture.

Irvine even sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the 7th inning stretch. The June 30 Journal stated of his rendition that it “only became palatable to those listening once the announced Tuesday evening crowd of 6,115 joined in to help sing.”

The same good-natured ribbing of his opening pitch and the song was posted on social media by the Journal reporter covering the game, to which a game Irvine responded on his personal Twitter account:

“Yes Geoff I sucked at the pitch, but that’s not why I was there. I was honoring our health care workers who were amazing through the pandemic and sacrificed everything for others. And yes the meal was Amazing .. thanks to all our Heros of healthcare.”

After Tuesday’s initial 8 p.m. airing on the Food Network, there is a re-air at 11 p.m. and episodes can be streamed online.


