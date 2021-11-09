For Lobos, no short cuts as season begins

The stage will be set Wednesday night in the Pit.

The lights will be bright and the focus will be back on the Lobo basketball team for its regular-season opener against visiting Florida Atlantic University.

And if Rio Rancho High graduate and third-year Lobo guard Clay Patterson isn’t looking his best, don’t blame K.J. Jenkins.

“I think I’ve got everybody except Clay,” said Jenkins, a new Lobos guard who also has served since his arrival in Albuquerque this summer as the team’s barber. “I don’t know why he don’t like me.”

Jenkins, who cuts his own hair, said he’s pretty sure he’s cut every teammate’s hair, except Patterson’s, at least once since he’s been at UNM.

“I’m definitely good with my time — dealing with schoolwork, keeping the guys looking good, also, coming in getting extra work and practice,” said Jenkins, who said helping his teammates look the part is important. “So, I’m definitely busy. But at the end of the day, I got to look out for the guys.”

Such is the talk of a college basketball team on Nov. 8 — two days before the Lobos play their long-awaited season opener and after 30 full practices since Oct. 1, including one closed-door scrimmage, one open-door intrasquad scrimmage and one exhibition game.

The Lobos can only answer the same questions so many more times before they start going a little mad, what with the repetitive nature of the past month of full practices and past several months of offseason workouts and pickup games against the same teammates over and over.

Richard Pitino, the first-year Lobos coach hired in March, has handled the question a good 100 times or more since that football-stadium introductory news conference in the spring. But there are only so many more ways he can say he is excited to coach in the Pit before he actually finally gets to coach a real game there.

“It’s time,” Pitino said on Monday. “I think the preseason has been long, but it’s been good. I think our guys understand what the expectations are from them basketball-wise. I think we’ve really tried to be clear as to what it is that we want to be all about. But it’s time now to see it. And it all becomes different now.”

Pitino said the big move now that preseason is over is seeing how the players who have been getting sick of playing against one another adjust to maybe not playing much at all.

“We had guys in the film room and there was four rows of players,” Pitino explained on Monday. “(I said), ‘So how are you going to be when row four and row one play, and row two and row three don’t play?’ That’s when it really gets real. Are you going to stay the course? Are you gonna take it personal? Because it’s not personal. … Everything up to this point has been kind of a honeymoon. That all changes here on Wednesday, and I’m very excited to get going.”

BACK IN THE POST: Kansas transfer Gethro Muscadin, a 6-foot-10 forward, was a full participant in Monday’s Lobo practice for the first time in more than a week — initially the result of a disciplinary matter, then due to travel issues he faced when trying to fly home last week from Texas.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: Jason Tomberlin has seen plenty of action from his family’s season- ticket seats under the basket at the north end of Bob King Court for decades.

But the longtime, often red-hat wearing Lobo superfan said he has a hard time recalling one quite like what he saw from sophomore guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. in the first half of Friday’s exhibition game against New Mexico Highlands.

“It was special,” he told the Journal. “I don’t recall a more surprising athletic dunk in all my years. Mashburn Jr. seems to just explode and then float to the rim.”

Tomberlin said his family has had the four seats closest to the basket since the Pit opened in 1966, and he and his wife have occupied two of them for the past 20-plus years.

“There were some awesome dunks from Tony Danridge, Drew Gordon, Wayland White and Tony Snell, but I don’t remember one that I went straight home to see the replay,” Tomberlin said.

UP NEXT: Florida Atlantic at UNM, Wednesday, 7 p.m., the Pit, 770 AM/96.3 FM, streamed www.TheMW.com