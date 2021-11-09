 Soccer: Lobos draw old nemesis BYU - Albuquerque Journal

Soccer: Lobos draw old nemesis BYU

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

The Mountain West Conference champion New Mexico Lobos will play BYU in Provo, Utah, at 5 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Soccer Tournament, it was announced Monday.

The Cougars (13-4-1) won the West Coast Conference Tournament and drew a fourth seed, earning the right to host a first-round game.

The game will be streamed on BYUtv.org.

BYU, a former Mountain West school, holds a 15-4-2 advantage in the series with the Lobos.

The Lobos (14-4-1) advanced to the second round of the 2020 NCAA Tournament, held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a victory over Navy on penalty kicks before bowing out against TCU.

 


