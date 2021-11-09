City councilor spearheads initiative to revitalize Midtown

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Joani Jones finds herself in an awkward position.

“I never thought on a daily basis I would have to apologize (to guests) for Albuquerque and the Midtown area,” Jones, the general manager of the Crowne Plaza hotel, told city councilors during their Wednesday meeting.

Jones says the hotel, on 14 acres at Menaul and University NE, is under siege from panhandlers accosting guests in the parking lot, homeless people with shopping carts loitering on the property and leaving trash in their wake, and cars being broken into and personal property stolen.

Jones was addressing problems that have for years bedeviled the area along the Menaul and Candelaria corridors, from Interstate 25 east to roughly San Mateo.

“We’re spending about $20,000 a month on security for guests and associates inside and outside the hotel, and that is still not enough,” she said.

Outgoing City Councilor Diane Gibson, who represents the district, says revitalizing the area “is not hopeless at this point if we act now, and is only going to be more difficult if we put it off.”

She has spearheaded an initiative to turn the area around, starting with a survey she pressed for and which was conducted by Consensus Planning, a local firm specializing in urban planning and architecture.

Crime has led to disinvestment, which ultimately “is the cause and result” of the slow degradation of the area, Gibson said.

While Crowne Plaza remains open for business, just around the corner, the Range Cafe’s Menaul location is now gone.

Owner Matt DiGregory said he bailed after 17 years because he got fed up with the near daily onslaught of broken windows at his restaurant and on the cars parked outside, drug paraphernalia and needles scattered on the grounds, prostitution in the alley behind the property, and the various unpleasantries that accompany the growing population of homeless people who wander the streets.

“The pandemic was the final nail in the coffin,” he said. “It just exacerbated things and created more homeless.”

The Menaul Redevelopment Study came up with recommendations after looking at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats within the larger area bounded by I-25 to the west, San Mateo to the east, Menaul to the south and Candelaria to the north.

Gibson said she is hoping the City Council at some point in the near future will adopt the Consensus Planning recommendation to designate part of that area, the Menaul corridor from I-25 to the North Diversion Channel, as a Metropolitan Redevelopment Area, which would open up opportunities for additional funding and public and private partnerships.

“It creates fertile ground for the city to partner with developers,” she said.

The Consensus report noted that public-private partnerships could include “multi-family residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use projects,” as well as the “redevelopment of motels to multi-family residential, which has been gaining traction as a redevelopment approach in Albuquerque and elsewhere.”

A prominent recommendation in the report is to identify a vacant building on Menaul in the proposed MRA and refurbish it as a police substation, which could help deter and reverse crime trends in the area.

Other safety-related recommendations include installation of overhead mobile cameras at key intersections along Menaul, the North Diversion Channel and the Embudo Channel Trail, and linking those cameras to the city’s Real Time Crime Center.

The report said the city ought to work with PNM to install street lighting along Candelaria, as well as on Cutler, between Washington Street and San Mateo; Claremont, between Vassar and University; Menaul, west of University; and Bryn Mawr, south of Menaul.

Bus stops in the study area were reported to be in need of work, with some missing signage. In particular, the bus shelter on Menaul, east of University, was regularly occupied by non-transit riders and littered with trash, “which discourages higher transit usage.”

The Consensus report recommends that the city Transit Department clean bus shelters and benches more often and empty trash receptacles more frequently. “The city should consider removing benches from the bus stops that only have a bench and replace them with a shelter,” equipping them with “panic buttons,” and posting signs indicating that loitering is prohibited.

Aesthetics and increased usage in the area could be aided by repairing or replacing broken fences and sidewalks, rejuvenating storefronts, creating more bicycle path connections to the 50-mile bike loop, filling vacant building spaces with new businesses, getting more businesses to stay open at night, and developing a small visitor center, possibly in the Crowne Plaza or near the hotel.