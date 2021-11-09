Bashir says he felt threatened before he shot UNM athlete

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Darian Bashir told jurors Monday that he felt threatened as two University of New Mexico athletes followed him and made obscene comments moments before he fatally shot Jackson Weller in 2019.

Bashir said he drew a pistol “around the point when they were yelling obscenities and they were following me, and I felt threatened.”

Bashir testified in his own defense Monday on Day 4 of his trial for first-degree murder in Weller’s shooting death. Weller was killed on May 4, 2019, outside a Nob Hill nightclub. Closing arguments in the case are expected to be presented Tuesday.

Bashir said he arrived at Central and Richmond NE just moments after a fight between Weller and some other men outside Last Call, a walk-up burrito stand just north of Central. Friends told him about the fight, he said.

He became aware of the two athletes, Bashir testified, because they were “talking smack” and directing hostile comments in his direction.

When Shonnetta Estrada, a senior trial attorney for the prosecution, asked Bashir if he had initiated contact with the athletes, Bashir said the athletes had initiated contact.

“I believe them to have initiated the conversation,” he said. “They were talking in the general direction of where I was. I took it upon myself to approach them.”

Weller appeared “a little agitated and hostile,” Bashir said. “I could tell that he had gotten into a previous scuffle.” Bashir also said the athletes smelled of alcohol.

When the athletes began following him and shouting obscenities, “I was angry,” he told jurors. “I was in fear. I felt threatened.”

Bashir’s account contradicted the testimony last week of the second athlete, Nico Garza, a UNM baseball player and close friend of Weller’s, who witnessed the killing from just feet away.

Garza testified Thursday that the gunman approached him and Weller, and asked, “Hey, were you the ones fighting those guys over there?”

When Weller responded in the affirmative, the gunman said, “Walk with me real quick” and gestured for the athletes to follow him, Garza told jurors. He and Weller complied with the request, Garza said, because the gunman’s demeanor was calm and reassuring. “We followed him because he sounded almost helpful and inviting,” Garza testified.

After the three had walked about 10 steps, the gunman turned quickly and fired a single gunshot, striking Weller in the chest, Garza told jurors.

Michael Haag, an Albuquerque firearms expert, testified Monday that Weller was shot with a bullet from a .38-caliber pistol. The gun has not been recovered.

Garza has not identified Bashir as the gunman. Prosecutors told jurors that Garza had seen Bashir for only a few seconds before the shooting.

Prosecutors allege that one of the men involved in the fight at Last Call was D’Angelo McNeal, a childhood friend of Bashir’s.

They allege that Bashir shot Weller to exact revenge on McNeal’s behalf. McNeal is not facing charges in connection with Weller’s death.