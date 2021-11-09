Special Collections Library staffer aims to revive snail mail

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Email just doesn’t cut it for Shana Morris. She believes letters should be inserted in envelopes and delivered to mailboxes.

“For me, the whole experience of getting a letter, going to the mailbox and it being there, seems like more of an event,” said Morris, who works at the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Special Collections Library, 423 Central NE. “Somebody found a card or stationery and took the time to write a personal message. They did not just open their computer and start typing.”

Morris’ affection for the old-school letter prompted her to initiate Snail Mail Socials at Special Collections. The next is set for Saturday.

“Before the pandemic, we had two or three meetings,” said Morris, 52. “People come in, and we share postcards, talk about things such as where to find stores that sell letter-writing supplies, or talk about postcard-writing programs, or sending letters to people who are sick in the hospital. Sometimes people make their own cards.”

And, of course, they write letters.

So far, she said, the library’s Snail Mail Socials have attracted six to 10 people, all of them folks, like her, who came of age before the email explosion rocked the world. But everyone is welcome. Morris said she would very much like younger people, those new to traditional letter writing, to join in, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Morris discovered the existence of correspondence clubs while perusing Instagram.

“Sometimes those clubs would meet in bars or cafes,” she said. “But I work in a library, so we meet in (Special Collections’) Center for the Book. It’s a nice room with lots of light.”

The library provides stationery, pens, rubber stamps and cards.

“I have a bunch of old Christmas cards people can recycle,” Morris said. “I have a lot of friends who are into writing. They know how I like to get mail, so they go places and send me postcards. I get holiday cards.”

Getting cards and letters is only one part of the experience.

“I love writing letters, although I write more cards lately, ” she said. “I try to be a Christmas card writer.”

So, how’s her handwriting? Beautifully cursive? John Hancock bold? Calligraphy-like?

“Oh, I print,” she said. “I think I have always printed my letters.”