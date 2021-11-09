 Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez - Albuquerque Journal

Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

In a tweet Monday night, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., referred to Gosar as “a creepy member I work with” and said he “shared a fantasy video of him killing me.” She added that Gosar would face no consequences because Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “cheers him on with excuses.” She also said that institutions “don’t protect” women of color.

A fellow House Democrat, Ted Lieu of California, referred to Gosar’s tweet as “sick behavior” and said in a tweet of his own: “In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired.”

Gosar, a Republican, posted the video Sunday afternoon with a note saying: “Any anime fans out there?”

The roughly 90-second video is an altered version of a Japanese anime series, interspersed with shots of border patrol officers and migrants at the southern U.S. border. During one roughly 10-second section of the video, animated characters whose faces have been replaced with Gosar and fellow Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado are seen fighting other animated characters.

In one scene, Gosar’s character is seen striking the one made to look like Ocasio-Cortez in the neck with a sword.

Twitter later attached a warning to the tweet saying “it violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Gosar is known as an ardent ally of former President Donald Trump. He was among the lawmakers whose phone or computer records a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection asked social media and telecommunications companies to preserve as they were potentially involved with efforts to “challenge, delay or interfere” with the certification or otherwise try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'A mass loss of control': Answers sought in Houston ...
Around the Region
When rapper Travis Scott's sold-out concert ... When rapper Travis Scott's sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying ...
2
Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 25th time in ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 39 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the 25th time in the past 40 days. The ...
3
No charges for officer who killed man hailed as ...
Around the Region
No criminal charges will be filed ... No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer who accidentally shot and killed a man hailed as a hero for stopping a ...
4
Houston concert deaths spur calls for independent review
Around the Region
The Houston police and fire departments ... The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing ...
5
Navajo Nation reports 60 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 60 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 60 more COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The latest numbers released Sunday pushed the tribe's totals to 37,411 ...
6
Arizona reports 2,657 new COVID-19 cases but no new ...
Around the Region
Health officials in Arizona are reporting ... Health officials in Arizona are reporting over 2,657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. The latest figures Monday come after four straight ...
7
Police: Man, woman found fatally shot at a Phoenix ...
Around the Region
A shooting at a north Phoenix ... A shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex that has left a man and woman dead and it's being investigated as a homicide, police ...
8
Utility work leads to Sky Harbor outage; Power now ...
Around the Region
Electricity has been restored at Phoenix ... Electricity has been restored at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4 and officials said all systems are quickly returning to regular operations although ...
9
Arizona State Fair has record turnout, nearly 1.6M visitors
Around the Region
After a one-year hiatus due to ... After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Arizona State Fair has posted a record turnout with nearly 1.6 million visitors. The 116-year-old event ...