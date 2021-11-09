 U.S. women's hockey team enjoying experience with N.M. Ice Wolves - Albuquerque Journal

U.S. women’s hockey team enjoying experience with N.M. Ice Wolves

By Patrick Newell / For the Journal

Alex Carpenter, left, of the USA Women’s Hockey team, battles the Ice Wolves’ Blayde Pogreba for the puck during Monday’s game at the Outpost Ice Arenas. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Coming off a recent tight loss to longtime rival Canada two weeks ago, the USA women’s hockey team was eager to get back on the ice.

Plans for a quick turnaround to right the ship were curtailed when an exhibition with Russia was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Russian team.

That left the women’s team with an open date, which opened the door for a rare exhibition Monday and Tuesday at Outpost Ice Arenas, home of the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

“Things change all the time, and you have to adapt and adjust,” said USA women’s coach Joel Johnson, who was appointed head coach this summer.

“When you’re playing in a pandemic year, everything is crazy for all of us. We’re just so appreciative of Stan Hubbard (Ice Wolves owner), the Ice Wolves, the town, and the whole community. It’s been an unbelievable experience because we wouldn’t have had an opportunity to play games (this week). It’s a privilege to be here and we’re excited about it.”

Staying on schedule is critical for high-level athletes. Aside from the every-day practices, off-ice training, diet, and conditioning, taking the ice against quality competition is the best test of the Americans’ progress.

“I hope (it’s a competitive game), that’s why we’re here,” said USA team veteran forward, Hilary Knight. “When I’m playing boys, I recall the memories playing against my brothers, and it’s some of the most fun hockey that I’ve played. I’m looking forward to a good night, and to work on things we need to work on going into February.”

The Ice Wolves are coming off a 3-0 win on Sunday, and do not have a scheduled game until Friday’s home date against Wichita Falls. When presented with the opportunity to face the USA team, Ice Wolves head coach Phil Fox said it was an easy decision.

“Stan gave me a call, and he asked if we were willing to have (the USA team) come play our team. I said absolutely,” Fox said. “It’s a pretty unique experience. There aren’t a lot of times the US team is coming to Albuquerque, New Mexico, let alone play our group of guys. We’ve never done anything like that.”

Dillan Bentley, a co-captain for the Ice Wolves, remembered watching the USA team capture gold at 2018. He said he’s never played a competitive game at this level against women, but he does expect he and his teammates will play their own game.

“I’m not sure what to expect,” Bentley said. “They’re the best of the best, and they’re there for a reason. Everyone respects what they’ve been through, and to get where they are in their hockey careers.”

Speaking of new experiences, as well traveled as the USA women’s team is, few have breathed the crisp mountain air of the Land of Enchantment.

“I think there are only two players on our team that have been to the state of New Mexico, so this is definitely a new experience,” said USA team captain, Kendall Coyne-Schofield. “‘It’s an experience we’re embracing, and we’re excited to play the Ice Wolves. We’re thankful they opened their schedule for us because it was last minute, and it’s an opportunity to play against them and be here where we’ve never been before. Hopefully, we’ll inspire some young kids along the way.”

UP NEXT: Tuesday’s game is at 6:30 p.m. at Outpost Ice Arenas.

MONDAY GAME RECAP: The Ice Wolves turned back an early third-period rally, scoring three goals to beat the U.S. women’s team 7-3. Team USA trailed 4-1 after two periods, but closed to 4-3 after goals from Alex Carpenter and Britta Curl — the latter with 13:13 remaining.

Ice Wolves’ Jack Dalton countered two minutes later and Nicolas Haviar and Blayde Pogreba tacked on insurance goals.

The Ice Wolves had a 40-27 advantage in shots on goal. … Only two penalties were called, both on the Ice Wolves.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
U.S. women's hockey team enjoying experience with N.M. Ice ...
Featured Sports
Coming off a recent tight loss ... Coming off a recent tight loss to longtime rival Canada two weeks ago, the USA women's hockey team was eager to get back on ...
2
Food Network's 'Dinner Impossible' featuring Isotopes airs Tuesday
ABQnews Seeker
Counting down!!! Here's a sneak peek ... Counting down!!! Here's a sneak peek of the season finale of #DinnerImpossible! Tomorrow night at 10p on @FoodNetwork pic.twitter.com/jDiakIJROE— Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) November 8, ...
3
For new Aggies, a return to old ways isn't ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's not a restart or a ... It's not a restart or a rebuild for Chris Jans at New Mexico State as the Aggies head into Tuesday's season opener against UC ...
4
Lobo season ticket sales won’t hit projections
ABQnews Seeker
Be it COVID hesitancy, or just ... Be it COVID hesitancy, or just fatigue from a program in the midst of its longest postseason drought since the Pit opened, Lobo hoops ...
5
Micky Reeves, former star athlete at Roswell High, dies ...
Featured Sports
Micky Reeves, one of New Mexico's ... Micky Reeves, one of New Mexico's most prolific and talented high school athletes of the past half-century who was a multi-sport phenom at Roswell ...
6
Aggies can't sustain early momentum, fall big to Utah ...
College
New Mexico State recently agreeing to ... New Mexico State recently agreeing to join Conference USA as of July 1, 2023, couldn't have come at ...
7
Prep football roundup: Hobbs' passing, defense are too much ...
Featured Sports
Senior quarterback Colton Graham threw three ... Senior quarterback Colton Graham threw three touchdown passes to Kaden Trevino, and the No. 8-seeded ...
8
Football: Previously winless UNLV easily defeats host Lobos
College
During the second half of University ... During the second half of University of New Mexico’s homecoming game Saturday, it became clear that the Lobos are one-dimensional on offense with an ...
9
Prep cross country: A triumphant day for Volcano Vista, ...
Cross country
Team, individual boys scores Team, individual ... Team, individual boys scores Team, individual girls scores Los Alamos did its thing. So did Rendon Kuykendall and Steven West. There were dominant victories ...