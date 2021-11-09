 High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions - Albuquerque Journal

High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions

By Jessica Gresko / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is to hear arguments Tuesday in a case about whether Texas must allow a chaplain to pray audibly and touch a prisoner during an execution.

Executions in Texas, the nation’s busiest death penalty state, have been delayed while the court considers the question. The outcome won’t take anyone off death row but could make clear what religious accommodations officials must make for inmates who are being put to death.

The case before the justices involves John Henry Ramirez, who is on death row for killing a Corpus Christi convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery. Ramirez stabbed the man, Pablo Castro, 29 times and robbed him of $1.25.

Ramirez’s lawyers sued after Texas said it would not allow his minister to pray audibly and touch him as he is being given a lethal injection. Lower courts had sided with Texas, but the Supreme Court halted his Sept. 8 execution to hear his case.

Texas says an inmate’s spiritual adviser may pray with and counsel an inmate until the inmate is taken into the execution chamber and restrained on a gurney. But Texas says that after that, while the spiritual adviser is nearby, they can’t speak to or touch the inmate.

“An outsider touching the inmate during lethal injection poses an unacceptable risk to the security, integrity, and solemnity of the execution,” Texas has told the justices.

Texas also says Ramirez’s request is just another attempt to delay his execution.

Ramirez’s attorneys, for their part, are telling the court that a federal law that protects the religious rights of prisoners requires the state to allow Ramirez’s pastor to audibly pray and lay hands on him as he is put to death.

“These ministrations are deeply rooted in petitioner’s sincere religious beliefs and reflect the fundamental importance of prayer, song, and human touch as powerful expressions of Christian faith. To deny them imposes a substantial burden on petitioner’s free exercise of religion,” they have told the court.

The Biden administration has also weighed in. It noted that under the Trump administration the federal government carried out a series of 13 executions in six months at the federal execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana. During those executions, which also made news for likely acting as a superspreader event, at least six religious advisers spoke or prayed audibly with inmates in the execution chamber. In at least one case there was brief physical contact.

“The federal government has long sought to accommodate inmates’ religious practices when carrying out capital sentences,” said the administration, which has halted federal executions.

The administration says its practices are consistent with those of other states including Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. It also says news reports and other evidence shows Texas itself long allowed chaplains to engage in audible prayer and sometimes physical contact with inmates during executions.

The Supreme Court has confronted the issue of ministers in the death chamber on several occasions in recent years. In 2019, two inmates asked the justices to halt their executions over states’ refusal to allow their spiritual advisers in the execution chamber. Wrestling with the issue, the high court let one execution go forward but blocked the other, of Texas inmate Patrick Murphy.

At the time of Murphy’s scheduled execution, Texas allowed only state-employed religious advisers to be present in the execution chamber but only employed Christian and Muslim advisers, not anyone who was Buddhist, Murphy’s faith. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that Murphy wasn’t being treated equally.

Texas responded by barring all clergy from the execution chamber, but inmates responded with additional lawsuits. Texas ultimately changed its policy in 2021 to allow both state-employed chaplains and outside spiritual advisers who satisfy certain screening requirements to go into the execution chamber.

The unresolved legal debate over whether spiritual advisers can touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death has delayed the final two executions scheduled this year in Texas.

Last month judges rescheduled the executions of Kosoul Chanthakoummane, who was set to die Nov. 10, and Ramiro Gonzales, who was set for Nov. 17. Gonzales’ new execution date is July 13 while Chanthakoummane’s new date is Aug. 17.

Both inmates claimed that Texas was violating their religious freedom by not allowing their spiritual advisers to pray aloud and place a hand on their bodies at the time of their deaths.

Arguing the case for Texas’ current policy is Judd Stone II, the state’s solicitor general. Stone was before the court last week to argue two cases involving a controversial Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
City councilor spearheads initiative to revitalize Midtown
ABQnews Seeker
Panhandling, drug abuse, prostitution plague area ... Panhandling, drug abuse, prostitution plague area businesses
2
NM is No. 5 in the nation for new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Spread of the disease shows signs ... Spread of the disease shows signs of accelerating in the state
3
KAFB adds $4.6 billion to ABQ-area economy
ABQnews Seeker
            ...               Kirtland Air Force Base accounted for about 10% of the greater Albuquerque metro area's entire economy in ...
4
APD chief responds to city's 100-plus homicides
2021 city election
Medina cites increase in detectives, urges ... Medina cites increase in detectives, urges residents to take precautions
5
Bashir says he felt threatened before he shot UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
He told jurors that two other ... He told jurors that two other athletes had been 'talking smack' at him
6
Afghan woman at Holloman says she's 'lucky'
ABQnews Seeker
Evacuee worried for friends and in-laws ... Evacuee worried for friends and in-laws left in the country
7
Report: Balloon Fiesta attendance down
ABQnews Seeker
Virus fears fueled reduced numbers, spokesman ... Virus fears fueled reduced numbers, spokesman says
8
Suspect arrested in mistaken identity shooting
ABQnews Seeker
3 others sought in fatal attack ... 3 others sought in fatal attack that also injured 2, including officer
9
Special Collections Library staffer aims to revive snail mail
ABQnews Seeker
Social group gathers to write letters, ... Social group gathers to write letters, postcards the old-fashioned way
10
Families grieve as ABQ tallies 100th homicide
ABQnews Seeker
City has surpassed its previous highest ... City has surpassed its previous highest slaying rate