 Man arrested in apartment building fire where 1 died - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested in apartment building fire where 1 died

By Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder and arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building where one person died, police said.

Police did not release details about what the suspect, Trey Dove, is accused of doing. However, investigators do not believe Dove and the victim “had any more than a passing acquaintance”, Lt. Jim Sokolik told KOAA-TV.

According to court records, Dove is being represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

Sunday evening’s fire was contained to one apartment in the building and the victim was found outside the building, beneath a window, firefighters have said.

Building resident Pam Kellogg said Dove came knocking on her door shortly before the fire started. He was naked and babbling, she said.

Witnesses told firefighters that they saw a man jump from a window next to the unit that was on fire.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas woman pleads guilty to COVID-19 unemployment fraud
Around the Region
A Texas woman who applied for ... A Texas woman who applied for COVID-19-related unemployment benefits in Massachusetts to which she was not entitled has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said. Donna ...
2
Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Around the Region
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing ... Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a ...
3
'A mass loss of control': Answers sought in Houston ...
Around the Region
When rapper Travis Scott's sold-out concert ... When rapper Travis Scott's sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying ...
4
Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 25th time in ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 39 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the 25th time in the past 40 days. The ...
5
No charges for officer who killed man hailed as ...
Around the Region
No criminal charges will be filed ... No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer who accidentally shot and killed a man hailed as a hero for stopping a ...
6
Houston concert deaths spur calls for independent review
Around the Region
The Houston police and fire departments ... The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing ...
7
Navajo Nation reports 60 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation has reported 60 ... The Navajo Nation has reported 60 more COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The latest numbers released Sunday pushed the tribe's totals to 37,411 ...
8
Arizona reports 2,657 new COVID-19 cases but no new ...
Around the Region
Health officials in Arizona are reporting ... Health officials in Arizona are reporting over 2,657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. The latest figures Monday come after four straight ...
9
Police: Man, woman found fatally shot at a Phoenix ...
Around the Region
A shooting at a north Phoenix ... A shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex that has left a man and woman dead and it's being investigated as a homicide, police ...