Firearm safety program to offer free gun locks Wednesday

Residents can get free gun locks and other educational information about firearm storage and suicide prevention during a Project ChildSafe launch event Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Downtown Albuquerque.

It’s part of an initiative to encourage “responsible firearm storage” and prevent gun accidents, thefts and suicides, according to a news release.

Project ChildSafe is a National Shooting Sports Foundation program.

The organization’s CEO will join local police and City Councilors Brook Bassan and Klarissa Peña at the event, set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Civic Plaza.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health states, especially among teens, it is important for gun owners to understand mental health risks and warning signs of suicide — as well as proper gun storage practices to help prevent access to lethal means,” the organization said in a news release.

The organization will on Wednesday also distribute copies of its Parents’ Guide, which is also available online at projectchildsafe.org/parents-resources.