Phoenix police: Suspect allegedly kills ex-girlfriend, man

PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and a man at a north Phoenix apartment, authorities said Tuesday.

Phoenix police said 27-year-old Steven Marshawn Love-Mason is accused of shooting 28-year-old Trystan Benallie and 23-year-old Martin Louis at Benallie’s apartment Monday morning.

According to witnesses, Love-Mason allegedly asked a neighbor to knock on the apartment unit’s door and then forced his way in before fatally shooting the victims and fleeing the scene on foot.

Love-Mason was later located at his Tempe home by police and arrested without incident.

They said Love-Mason was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, burglary, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, aggravated domestic violence and failure to comply with a court order.

Court paperwork showed Benallie had an order of protection against Love-Mason last month that prohibited him from going on her property.

Love-Mason did not have an attorney at his initial court appearance Tuesday and his cash-only bond was set at $2 million.

He has a Nov. 16 status conference and a Nov. 18 preliminary hearing in the case.