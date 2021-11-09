 Bashir found guilty of murder in death of UNM baseball player - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

Bashir found guilty of murder in death of UNM baseball player

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Darian Bashir, right, reacts during closing arguments of his murder trial. Bashir was found guilty of murder in the killing of UNM Baseball player Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar in May 2019. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Jurors convicted Darian Bashir of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence just hours after being handed the case on Tuesday.

The verdict was read at about 4:30 p.m.

The jury had been asked to choose between two conflicting accounts of the 2019 shooting death of a University of New Mexico baseball player.

Bashir, 25, himself acknowledged firing a gunshot at close range, killing Jackson Weller, 23, outside a Nob Hill nightclub on May 4, 2019.

Prosecutors told 2nd Judicial District Court jurors in closing arguments Tuesday that Bashir made a “calculated judgement” to kill Weller in revenge for an earlier fight between Weller and a close friend of Bashir’s.

But Bashir’s attorney countered that Weller and a second UNM athlete intimidated Bashir by following him closely for 10 steps and making offensive comments in the moments before Bashir turned and fired a single round into Weller’s chest.

Bashir faces one count of first-degree murder and a second count of tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding a license plate in an attempt to conceal his identity from police.

Defense attorney Robert Aragon asked jurors to find Bashir guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, based on the theory that Bashir was “provoked” by the actions of the athletes in the moments before the shooting.

Jurors began deliberating shortly before noon Tuesday on the fifth day of the trial.

Deputy District Attorney John Duran told jurors that Bashir left his car parked near an alley with the engine running to make a quick getaway after the shooting.

“When Bashir pulled up and parked, he knows exactly what he is about to do,” Duran said.

Bashir also came armed with a .38-caliber pistol, Duran said. Both actions indicate that Bashir planned the killing in advance, he said.

Bashir approached Weller and a second UNM baseball player and asked if they had been in a fight earlier.

“Bashir didn’t know who was in the fight and wanted to be sure he had the right person,” Duran said.

When Weller replied that he had been in the fight, Bashir asked the two men to follow him, Duran said. As the two men followed, Bashir turned quickly and fired a single round into Weller’s chest before fleeing in his car, he said.

Aragon said in closing arguments Tuesday that Bashir parked near a narrow alley that offered a poor escape route because he could easily have been blocked by an oncoming car.

Testifying in his own defense Monday, Bashir told jurors that the two athletes initiated contact by “talking smack” in his direction.

After Bashir approached, the two athletes began following close behind Bashir, Aragon told jurors.

Bashir “felt angry, anxious” before turning and shooting Weller, Aragon said.

“This whole encounter lasted just a few second,” Aragon said. “It was rash and it was impulsive,” he said, but there is no evidence that the shooting was planned.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Bashir found guilty of murder in death of UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors who began deliberations Tuesday in ... Jurors who began deliberations Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial of Darian Bashir were asked ...
2
Campaign ethics complaint against Keller withdrawn
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters of Manuel Gonzales' mayoral bid ... Supporters of Manuel Gonzales' mayoral bid have dropped their ethics complaint against Tim Keller. The complaint, filed by Jason Katz, alleged Keller had a ...
3
Two City Council seats in play during runoff election
ABQnews Seeker
Voters in certain districts still have ... Voters in certain districts still have a chance to determine the future makeup of the Albuquerque City Council via a Dec. 7 runoff election. ...
4
N.M. Dems tout infrastructure bill
ABQnews Seeker
            ...                         The Democratic members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are touting the massive ...
5
ABQ eatery makes plant-based versions of New Mexican classics
ABQnews Seeker
two things not really compatible with ... two things not really compatible with veganism. But Vegos, a vegan New Mexican restaurant, is looking to bring the tastes and textures of the ...
6
APD names four men killed in past week
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have identified four of ... Albuquerque police have identified four of the six people who were killed since last Tuesday. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said 28-year-old ...
7
Firearm safety program to offer free gun locks Wednesday
ABQnews Seeker
Residents can get free gun locks ... Residents can get free gun locks and other educational information about firearm storage and suicide prevention during a Project ChildSafe launch event Wednesday, Nov. ...
8
Special Collections Library staffer aims to revive snail mail
ABQnews Seeker
Social group gathers to write letters, ... Social group gathers to write letters, postcards the old-fashioned way
9
Kirtland base helped boost local economy by over $4B
ABQnews Seeker
Amount comprised about 10% of metro ... Amount comprised about 10% of metro area's finances in '20