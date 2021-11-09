Bashir found guilty of murder in death of UNM baseball player

Jurors convicted Darian Bashir of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence just hours after being handed the case on Tuesday.

The verdict was read at about 4:30 p.m.

The jury had been asked to choose between two conflicting accounts of the 2019 shooting death of a University of New Mexico baseball player.

Bashir, 25, himself acknowledged firing a gunshot at close range, killing Jackson Weller, 23, outside a Nob Hill nightclub on May 4, 2019.

Prosecutors told 2nd Judicial District Court jurors in closing arguments Tuesday that Bashir made a “calculated judgement” to kill Weller in revenge for an earlier fight between Weller and a close friend of Bashir’s.

But Bashir’s attorney countered that Weller and a second UNM athlete intimidated Bashir by following him closely for 10 steps and making offensive comments in the moments before Bashir turned and fired a single round into Weller’s chest.

Bashir faces one count of first-degree murder and a second count of tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding a license plate in an attempt to conceal his identity from police.

Defense attorney Robert Aragon asked jurors to find Bashir guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, based on the theory that Bashir was “provoked” by the actions of the athletes in the moments before the shooting.

Jurors began deliberating shortly before noon Tuesday on the fifth day of the trial.

Deputy District Attorney John Duran told jurors that Bashir left his car parked near an alley with the engine running to make a quick getaway after the shooting.

“When Bashir pulled up and parked, he knows exactly what he is about to do,” Duran said.

Bashir also came armed with a .38-caliber pistol, Duran said. Both actions indicate that Bashir planned the killing in advance, he said.

Bashir approached Weller and a second UNM baseball player and asked if they had been in a fight earlier.

“Bashir didn’t know who was in the fight and wanted to be sure he had the right person,” Duran said.

When Weller replied that he had been in the fight, Bashir asked the two men to follow him, Duran said. As the two men followed, Bashir turned quickly and fired a single round into Weller’s chest before fleeing in his car, he said.

Aragon said in closing arguments Tuesday that Bashir parked near a narrow alley that offered a poor escape route because he could easily have been blocked by an oncoming car.

Testifying in his own defense Monday, Bashir told jurors that the two athletes initiated contact by “talking smack” in his direction.

After Bashir approached, the two athletes began following close behind Bashir, Aragon told jurors.

Bashir “felt angry, anxious” before turning and shooting Weller, Aragon said.

“This whole encounter lasted just a few second,” Aragon said. “It was rash and it was impulsive,” he said, but there is no evidence that the shooting was planned.