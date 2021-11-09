 Two City Council seats in play during runoff election - Albuquerque Journal

Two City Council seats in play during runoff election

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Voters in certain districts still have a chance to determine the future makeup of the Albuquerque City Council via a Dec. 7 runoff election.

The election includes the council’s District 7 and District 9 races. The city charter requires a runoff since no candidate for those positions earned at least 50% of the vote during the Nov. 2 regular election.

District 7 includes part of the Northeast Heights, covering an area west of Eubank roughly between Lomas and Montgomery. Real estate agent Lori Robertson, a Republican, and environmental economist Tammy Fiebelkorn, a Democrat, emerged as the top vote getters in a six-way race on Nov. 2 and will now compete head-to-head in the runoff.

District 9 encompasses the city’s most southeastern reaches, straddling Central Avenue east of Eubank. Three candidates ran for the seat on Nov. 2, but none reached the 50% threshold. Republican Renee Grout, who owns a local auto shop, and Democrat Rob Grilley, president of the Common Bond New Mexico Foundation, will compete in the runoff.

The Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office is administering the election and will offer early in-person starting Nov. 16 at eight sites. It will continue through Dec. 4, though will not be available Nov. 21 or Nov. 25-28.

There will be 16 voting locations from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters wanting absentee ballots must request an application, which is available online or by calling 505-243-8683. The application deadline is Dec. 2.

For more information, including in-person voting sites or an absentee ballot application, go online to berncovotes.org.


