 Campaign ethics complaint against Keller withdrawn - Albuquerque Journal

Campaign ethics complaint against Keller withdrawn

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Supporters of Manuel Gonzales’ mayoral bid have dropped their ethics complaint against Tim Keller.

The complaint, filed by Jason Katz, alleged Keller had a city employee solicit contributions for his reelection bid while on city time and city property. It made a number of other allegations, including that Keller’s campaign submitted fraudulent documentation while pursuing over $600,000 in public campaign financing. It cited Journal reporting about a donor who said she allowed a friend to sign a contribution form on her behalf and provide the associated money.

Katz is chairman of the pro-Gonzales political action committee, Retired Law Enforcement for a Better Albuquerque.

Keller’s campaign had asked the city of Albuquerque’s Board of Ethics and Campaign Practices to dismiss the complaint, arguing in part that Keller himself is not alleged to have violated the city’s election code and that Katz’s complaint did not establish that the mayor knew, or should have known, about any contributions not signed by a donor.

Last Thursday — two days after Keller won reelection and one day before a scheduled Ethics Board hearing on the matter — Katz’s attorney submitted a withdrawal notice.

The notice did not explain the reason for the withdrawal, and the attorney did not respond to a Journal request for comment.


