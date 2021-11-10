 NM COVID-19 case surge continues; hospitalizations also rising - Albuquerque Journal

NM COVID-19 case surge continues; hospitalizations also rising

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Dina Burnham, a volunteer for the New Mexico Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps, wears earrings made from used COVID-19 vaccine vials during a vaccine clinic at the Santa Fe Fairgrounds in this May file photo. The state has seen a recent resurgences of COVID-19 cases, with most cases occurring among unvaccinated individuals. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s uncomfortably high COVID-19 case plateau has turned into another steep incline.

State health officials reported 1,137 new virus cases Tuesday, continuing a recent surge that has seen infection levels rise to their highest point since January.

The rise in COVID-19 cases has, in some cases, prompted temporary school closures and stretched a New Mexico hospital system already struggling with a nursing shortage and an influx of sick patients to its limits.

Statewide, there were 470 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday — up from 382 hospitalizations a week earlier.

Surging virus cases have been recorded in all parts of the state, with Grant County in southwest New Mexico and San Juan County in the state’s Four Corners region posting the highest number of new cases per capita over a recent two-week period.

Top New Mexico health officials have said there could be various explanations for the case surge in a state with one of the nation’s highest COVID-19 vaccine administration rates, including the possibility of waning effectiveness from vaccine shots given earlier this year.

However, they’ve pointed out unvaccinated individuals make up a disproportionate share of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, while also urging eligible New Mexicans to get their booster doses against the virus.

During a four-week period that ended Monday, unvaccinated individuals made up 71.6% of new confirmed cases and about 77% of those hospitalized due to the virus, according to state Department of Health data. Of the 123 deaths during that time period, 117 were unvaccinated people — or roughly 95% — and six were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the uptick in new virus cases and hospitalizations comes as a New Mexico public health order that requires face masks to be worn in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, is set to expire Friday.

But Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration is expected to extend the order, possibly with some changes.

The state’s death rate due to COVID-19 remains lower than the state’s mid-December 2020 peak.

However, state health officials reported 11 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing New Mexico’s death toll from the virus to 5,135 people since the pandemic hit in March 2020.


