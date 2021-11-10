Ceremonies, meals and more honor veterans

Veterans and active duty service members will be honored throughout Albuquerque during a host of Veterans Day events planned for Thursday’s national holiday.

According to History.com, “Veterans Day originated as ‘Armistice Day’ on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.”

While Memorial Day, which is observed in May, honors fallen members of the U.S. military, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, both living and dead, who served their country in times of war or peace.

Events include:

— The annual Veterans Day ceremony honoring veterans from all services will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial park at 1100 Louisiana NE. Sponsored by the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation, the event will feature guest speakers, music and entertainment. The Capitol Christmas Tree, enroute from California to Washington D.C., is also expected to briefly be on display at the park.

— Kirtland Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation will be hosting a three-hour, four-mile hike in the Sandia Mountains to honor veterans. The cost is $20 for base personnel and $12 for veterans. For further information or tickets, go to kirtlandforcesupport.com/outdoor-recreation.

— The Historic Fairview Cemetery organization invites visitors to take a self-guided tour and listen to speakers throughout the cemetery, which include graves of Rough Riders, Buffalo Soldiers, and veterans of the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, both World Wars and Korea. Located at 700 Yale SE, the tours will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A donation of $20 is requested to help maintain the cemetery. For further information and to make a donation go to historicfairviewcemeteryabq.org

— A Veterans Day celebration and remembrance will be held starting at 10 a.m. in the University of New Mexico Alumni Memorial Chapel located on the UNM campus. UNM President Garnett Stokes will offer opening remarks, along with a recognition of fallen UNM service members. The UNM Concert Choir will perform A Salute to the Armed Forces. A reception will follow in the Alumni Chapter Garden.

— Veterans and active duty service members are invited to a free Veterans Appreciation Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at the West Central Community Development Group, 5921 Central NW. The event is sponsored by City Councilors Klarissa Peña and Lan Sena, and City Council President Cynthia Borrego.

Veterans by the numbers

— 19 million living veterans served during at least one war as of April 2021.

— 11% of veterans are women.

— Of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, about 240,000 were still alive as of 2021.

— 933,000 veterans served during the Korean War.

— 5.9 million veterans served during the Vietnam War.

— 7.8 million veterans served in the Gulf War era.

Source: History.com