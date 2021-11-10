 Restaurants, cafes offer freebies to veterans - Albuquerque Journal

Restaurants, cafes offer freebies to veterans

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

A number of Albuquerque area restaurants, snack shops and cafes are offering select free fare on Thursday to veterans and active duty military in honor of Veterans Day. Times may vary and not all franchise locations may participate. An active duty or veteran ID card may be requested.

Coffee/soft drinks, snacks: Einstein Bros. Bagels, hot or iced medium coffee; Starbucks, tall hot-brewed coffee; Ziggi’s Coffee, 16 oz. drink; Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme, donut and/or coffee; Juice It Up, classic smoothie; Menchie’s, frozen yogurt.

Breakfast: Denny’s, Build Your Own Grand Slam, 5 a.m. to noon; Kolache Factory, kolache and cup of coffee, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wendy’s, small breakfast combo, 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Village Inn, “VIB breakfast.”

Takeout Available: Buffalo Wild Wings, 10 boneless wings with fries; Little Caesars, Hot-n-Ready lunch combo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vouchers: Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, original double combo meal; Texas Roadhouse, distributing dinner vouchers in store parking lots, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (good through May 30).

Food/coupon: Applebee’s, full meal and $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within three weeks; California Pizza Kitchen, complimentary entree and beverage, plus a buy one, get one, redeemable (good from Nov. 12-20).

Buffets: Cicis Pizza, adult buffet; Golden Corral, “thank you” meal, from 5 p.m. until closing.

Others: Nick & Jimmy’s, full meal, 3-8 p.m.; Mykonos Cafe & Tavern, full meal, 3-8 p.m.; Kap’s Coffee Shop, full meal, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage; Charleys Philly Steaks, small or regular cheesesteak at non-military base locations; Chili’s, full meal from a select menu; Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, pulled pork classic sandwich; Olive Garden, free entrée from a special menu; Pilot Flying J, full meal through a special offer through their app; TravelCenters of America, complimentary meal at Country Pride and Iron Skillet locations; Wienerschnitzel, chili dog, small fries and a small drink.


