Editorial: Consolidated ballot leveled the school board playing field

Examine the down-ballot results of the Nov. 2 elections and it looks like the political playing field is changing in New Mexico. The number of people voting on school board candidates is going up exponentially. This expanded democracy should mean a broader spectrum of voters participating. And some of the groups that traditionally have dominated school elections — teachers, their unions, other public school personnel and regular supporters — could be in for a struggle unless they up their game and appeal to a wider demographic.

In Albuquerque’s school board races in 2017, there were four races on the ballot. The total voters per district ranged from 1,802 in District 5 to 6,588 in District 7. But on Nov. 2, the per-district totals for the four board races jumped to new heights, from 11,336 in District 5 to 26,176 in District 7.

Maybe not coincidentally, three of four seats contested in 2021 were won by non-teachers union candidates. A shake-up in school elections was not unexpected.

Under election reform passed by the 2018 Legislature, school and other nonpartisan elections were combined with municipal elections and moved to November in odd-numbered years, when gubernatorial, congressional and presidential elections are absent from the autumn ballot. Previously, school elections were held in February, by themselves. Without high-profile contests to attract voters, turnout was abysmal. And with many polling places in schools, school districts and school personnel enjoyed a home field advantage.

Votes in school board elections in Albuquerque went up a lot in 2019, the first year of the new election schedule. But this year’s combined school-municipal elections were the first with a mayor’s race (and a hotly contested, colorful race at that) atop the ballot, sending turnout even higher.

When the combined election plan was being considered, education leaders feared voters would reject their tax and bond issues because it would seem local governments, taken together, were asking for too much. But at least in Albuquerque, that hasn’t happened. Several city bond issues passed overwhelmingly this year, as did Albuquerque Public Schools’ proposal to issue up to $200 million in general obligations bonds for facilities. A $630 million school tax levy also passed, but by a narrower margin, 52% in favor to 48% against.

APS actually did a lot worse the last time it tried to pass financial measures in a standalone February election. A relatively heavy turnout in a 2019 special election overwhelmingly rejected a package to raise property taxes by about 5%.

Meanwhile, Democrat Josefina Dominguez, a retired teacher who was the only union candidate to win an Albuquerque school board seat Nov. 2, attributed the union’s Nov. 2 losses to the change in election timing as well as an influx of money from business groups. Local business groups for the first time threw support behind a slate of candidates, raising more campaign funding for three of those candidates than the union-backed candidates. Those three won.

But other factors were in play. Those three are graduates of APS and/or have/had children in APS classrooms and/or work in education. They channeled the public’s frustration with poor educational outcomes and many teachers’ reluctance to return to the classroom even after state officials and national science leaders said it was safe to do so.

A vigorous debate on such issues is something educator groups will now have to take into account. Because Dominguez is absolutely right when she says “I take the long-term look. I think, in the end, more participation is good.”

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.