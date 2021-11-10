 Aggies plan to play with 'pride and class' at 51.5-point favorite Alabama - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies plan to play with ‘pride and class’ at 51.5-point favorite Alabama

By Jason Groves / Las Cruces Sun-News (TNS)

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State center Eli Johnson describes college football in the Southeast as “a second religion.”

Johnson, a Mississippi native, played in 13 games at Mississippi, including a 59-31 loss at Alabama in 2019.

“Football is king, it’s football season year around and it’s all anyone really cares about,” Johnson said. “I think the thing that makes it special is just how important it is to the people.”

Johnson and the Aggies play at No. 3 Alabama on Saturday at 10 a.m. (TV: SEC NETWORK; RADIO: 99.5 FM KXPZ) in the first of back-to-back guarantee football games. New Mexico State will receive $1.9 million for Saturday’s game and $1.2 million when they travel to Kentucky next week.

“Football is what keeps the athletic department alive when it comes to money,” Aggies head coach Doug Martin said. “Every year we are playing in the SEC, the Pac 12 or somebody. It’s usually where we can get the most funds. I think our athletic director (Mario Moccia) has done a really good job. It’s been a fair schedule.”

The Aggies are 52-point underdogs and enter Saturday’s game at 1-8 following a 35-13 home loss to Utah State.

“I kind of think the outlook going into this game is we want to play our best 60 minutes of football that we are capable of playing,” Johnson said. “If we do that while representing the university with both pride and class, that’s my goal going into the game. I can look myself in the mirror regardless of the scoreboard.”

Offensively, the Aggies allowed seven sacks to Utah State last weekend and will face an Alabama team loaded with NFL prospects on both sides of the ball, including sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who is second in the country with 10.5 sacks.

“You can not afford to make mistakes against a team the caliber of Alabama,” Johnson said. “Offensively, we can’t afford to turn the football over. We can’t afford the costly penalties and we can’t afford blown assignments. Moving the football against Alabama is already hard enough when you are not shooting yourself in the foot.”

Likewise, the Aggies defense is facing an Alabama offense averaging 43 points per game. New Mexico State lost 62-10 at Alabama in 2019.

“From a team standpoint, I want to see the whole team compete,” Aggies defensive lineman Lama Lavea said. “It’s a big opportunity for the whole defense to not shy away from it. They have many offensive weapons and we just want to show that we belong.”

From an individual standpoint, Lavea says players look forward to playing in individual matchups against elite players.

“My first season, we went to Alabama and I think it was a great experience for me to see what that type of level is like and what I want to work towards and see who I am as a player and person to compete at such high level,” Lavea said.

©2021 www.lcsun-news.com. Visit lcsun-news.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


