New Lobo guard Jenkins has taken a circuitous route to the Pit

The pregame walk University of New Mexico basketball players take from their locker room to Bob King Court in the Pit isn’t an easy one.

Through a hallway located on street level. Down a back and forth flight of stairs. Through a crowded mid-ramp staging area for game personnel, media, security, referees, cheerleaders and others – a place where the distant sounds of a buzzing crowd start to grow louder. Then the final descent down the steep, iconic ramp where, halfway down the players emerge through a large red curtain to the bright lights and roaring crowd in the arena.

It’s a unique trek just to get to that court located 37 feet below ground level.

And the symbolism suits K.J. Jenkins just fine.

His journey to Wednesday night’s UNM season opener in the Pit against Florida Atlantic has been anything but common.

“It’s here now,” said Jenkins, a sharp-shooting junior guard from Atlanta who spent his first two seasons out of high school at a Division II school (North Georgia) and last season at a Texas junior college trying to grab the attention of a Division I program like UNM.

“There’s no rewinding. The work we have put in – it’s time to go.”

Before having to miss some practice time after having his wisdom teeth taken out two weeks ago, Jenkins was a regular for the first time in Lobo practices along with fellow Lobo transfer guards of much larger fanfare and name recognition Jamal Mashburn Jr., a transfer from the Big Ten’s Minnesota, and Jaelen House, a transfer from the Pac-12’s Arizona State.

Now, they all wear the same jersey with the same goal in mind.

“It’s crystal clear that he belongs here,” said first-year coach Richard Pitino. “It’s obvious that he belongs here. He’s a really good player. … He’s worked his butt off. He’s a very, very focused and disciplined player. He has a plan, he executes it every single day.”

Jenkins had few, if any, stars next to his name on his recruiting profiles coming out of Creekview High School in Georgia in 2018. There were Division I offers, he said, but not the fit he was looking for.

“That’s what I tell everybody. Go somewhere where you’re wanted,” Jenkins said. “I felt like I was really wanted at that school. I want to go where the relationship matters.”

Jenkins sat out his first season, using a redshirt year in 2018-19 working on his game. By 2019-20, he earned the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year award at North Georgia, averaging 14.4 points and 2.2 assists per game.

Then he decided he wants to “get out of his own backyard” and went to two-year Kilgore (Texas) College during a 2020-21 season that saw not only COVID-related restrictions prevent in-person recruiting from Division I programs, but waivers and instant-eligibility transfer rules fill up the NCAA transfer portal.

“It was a tough time to get recruited,” Jenkins said.

And while that might be true for most, it’s impossible to ignore the numbers the 6-2 guard put up at Kilgore College. En route to earning Region MVP honors, Jenkins averaged 16.6 points and hit 46.2% of his 3-pointers on a high-volume clip (he hit 90-of-195 3-pointers) and scored a season-high 34 points ini the first round of the NJCAA National Championship tournament.

Now at UNM, he and Mashburn are partners in the weight room and two of the more no-nonsense, get-down-tobusiness players and on the court, and Jenkins said the journey ahead is bright for him and the Lobos. But that doesn’t mean he’ll ever forget the road he took to get here.

“I definitely think of it every morning,” Jenkins said. “How I’m the underdog. I didn’t have the big name coming up. I definitely took the long route. I take it all in and I just I try to get better every day.”

Now Jenkins, who also serves as the team’s barber, has more than earned the respect of his teammates along the way.

“He’s disciplined. He’s real. There’s no fake about him,” Mashburn said. “And that story (of how he got to UNM) is part of his identity. He carries that chip on his shoulder when he’s out there on the court. I see it every day. And I’m glad he’s here and he’s able to help me get better as well.”

