 Child struck by car in Southeast ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Child struck by car in Southeast ABQ

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Southeast Albuquerque on Tuesday evening.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were called to the area of Lead and Montclaire SE just before 5 p.m., after the child was hit. The child was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition, he said.

The preliminary investigation shows the child was on the sidewalk and darted into oncoming traffic, DeAguero added.

Police didn’t release any additional details about the investigation.


