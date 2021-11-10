 Highlands chief key in arrest of bike club member - Albuquerque Journal

Highlands chief key in arrest of bike club member

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Members and associates of the Mongols Motorcycle Club converged on the patio of a popular Las Vegas, New Mexico, hotel and saloon the evening of Oct. 23, unaware that they were under surveillance by local authorities intending to arrest two men on felony warrants.

As it turns out, their choice of seating led to the arrest of a third Mongol purported to be the organizer of a new Las Vegas club chapter.

Shawn Norton

Sitting behind the group at the Byron T’s Saloon in the historic Plaza Hotel with his wife was the off-duty Chief of Police of Highlands University Clarence Romero. He ended up becoming a key witness in the subsequent federal case against Shawn Michael Norton, 49, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Romero watched as other law enforcement officers closed in on the motorcycle club group, and saw Norton stand up with his hands in air and step in front of his girlfriend. She was still seated and quickly removed an object from the small of Norton’s back, dropping it into her purse, according to a federal search warrant affidavit.

After Romero alerted the arresting officers about what he had seen, investigators retrieved a Ruger 9 mm pistol from the black purse of Aundrea Perez, who was arrested with Norton on state charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment.

No weapon was found on Norton, but he was later arrested on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

At a federal detention hearing Tuesday in Albuquerque, Norton’s attorney Melissa Morris said her client hadn’t been in New Mexico long, but wasn’t dangerous and had a steady job.

However, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laura Fashing noted his prior convictions for escaping from jail and ordered him held in federal custody pending trial.

Norton has at least six prior felony convictions out of Arizona and Nevada, and, as a convicted felon, is not permitted by law to possess a firearm or ammunition.

An FBI task force last year obtained search and arrest warrants for several Mongol Motorcycle Club members in Albuquerque as part of a racketeering investigation. Federal investigators believe the group is an outlaw motorcycle gang engaged in criminal activity and uses violence or intimidation to further its criminal objectives.

Norton is a validated member of the motorcycle club and the organization is believed to be launching a chapter in Las Vegas, with law enforcement sources suspecting that Norton is the organizer of the new chapter, according to the federal affidavit.

Romero couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday, but FBI Special Agent Bryan Acee testified at the detention hearing Tuesday that the police chief and his wife had been seated in a booth directly behind and slightly elevated above the motorcycle club group, and “were surprised to see them (the motorcycle club members and associates).”

“They were very concerned about the group and were even thinking of leaving the restaurant,” Acee testified.

Romero, who has over 30 years in law enforcement, watched as members of the Las Vegas Police Department and District Attorney’s office directed the motorcycle club group to place their hands in the air and get on the ground. One of the group, Mark Montoya, reportedly told arresting officers, “You’re lucky I don’t shoot you right now.” Montoya was later found to have a loaded pistol and two knives in his waistband, the FBI affidavit stated.

Romero then noticed how the handgun ended up with Norton’s girlfriend.

“It was a quick move,” Acee testified, adding that the transfer was so fast it appeared as if the two had practiced beforehand.

Eight people were arrested that night, including Montoya and Gilbert Lucero, both of whom had outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault with firearms and conspiracy, the affidavit stated.

The bust occurred at a saloon and restaurant inside the historic Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas. The hotel, erected in 1882, at one time hosted registered guests that included Billy the Kid and Doc Holliday, according to a travel website.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor's plans for crime reduction face scrutiny
ABQnews Seeker
Coalition against mass incarceration warns of ... Coalition against mass incarceration warns of potential adverse outcomes
2
Highlands chief key in arrest of bike club member
ABQnews Seeker
Told officers he saw an attempt ... Told officers he saw an attempt to conceal a gun
3
Bashir found guilty of first-degree murder
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors reach verdict in half a ... Jurors reach verdict in half a day in killing of UNM baseball player
4
With NM set to receive $3.7B, Dems tout bill
ABQnews Seeker
Infrastructure spending addresses highways, internet, other ... Infrastructure spending addresses highways, internet, other projects
5
Child struck by car in Southeast ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A 7-year-old child is in critical ... A 7-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Southeast Albuquerque on Tuesday evening. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque ...
6
New Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins has taken a circuitous ...
ABQnews Seeker
K.J. Jenkins went from redshirting at ... K.J. Jenkins went from redshirting at a Division II school, to playing at a junior college, to now getting ready to be a big ...
7
Restaurants, cafes offer freebies to veterans
ABQnews Seeker
A number of Albuquerque area restaurants, ... A number of Albuquerque area restaurants, snack shops and cafes are offering select free fare on Thursday to veterans and active duty military in ...
8
NM COVID-19 case surge continues; hospitalizations also rising
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's uncomfortably high COVID-19 case ... New Mexico's uncomfortably high COVID-19 case plateau has turned into another steep incline. State health officials reported 1,137 new virus cases Tuesday, continuing a ...
9
Ceremonies, meals and more honor veterans
ABQnews Seeker
Veterans and active duty service members ... Veterans and active duty service members will be honored throughout Albuquerque during a host of Veterans Day events planned for Thursday's national holiday. According ...