UNM boosts effort to keep dogs off North Golf Course

You expect to see doglegs, those crooked holes that challenge duffers, on a golf course.

But dogs of the four-legged sort, especially those not on a leash, are a different matter altogether. How would you like Fido playing fetch with your tee shot?

That’s why the University of New Mexico and Bernalillo County have put up new signs making it clear what uses are and are not permissible at UNM’s North Golf Course.

“The golf course is strictly for golfers only. This is not a dog park,” the new sign reads.

“People recreate out there like this is a park,” said Cinnamon Blair, the university’s chief marketing and communications officer. “They take their dogs out there. We have had an increase in aggressive dogs. Other dogs have been bitten. People have been bitten.”

She said people and dogs have caused costly damage to greens, fairways and bunkers, and dogs have left their waste behind.

“There have also been increasing issues with non-golfers on the course when golfers are playing,” Blair said. “In addition to reports of verbal abuse directed by non-golfers toward golf players, there is a risk of individuals being hit by golf balls.”

A recreational trail that runs around the golf course is and always has been open to the public. The golf course and open-space trail is a joint-use facility managed by UNM and Bernalillo County. The public is invited to run and hike on the trail. Dogs can also be walked on the trail as long as they are on a leash.

“Walkers, runners and their pets must stay on the Bernalillo County Open Space Trail only,” the new signs read. “Trail users are not allowed on the putting greens, sand traps or fairways.

“Dogs must be on a leash and under control at all times.”

Blair said old signs, which have now been removed, had conflicting information on them.

“That’s why there has been confusion,” she said. “But even on the old signs, it always said that dogs had to be on a leash. That was the most consistent thing. The North Golf Course was never intended to be a dog park.”

Adriann Barboa, Bernalillo County commissioner for District 3, which includes the North Golf Course, said the course has been the issue she has had to deal with most often since taking office 11 months ago.

“To be leashed or unleashed is the question,” she said. “That’s the sticking point. And constituents have been split on it nearly 50/50, from my dad got run over by a dog, or my kids got scared by dogs to these are our fur babies, our children, and they need an open space to run free.”

She said she saw and approved the new signs at the North Golf Course.

“I think the alarm in the community is that the golf course is being closed (to the public) and that is absolutely not the case,” Barboa said. “Thousands of people use that space on a weekly, if not daily, basis.”

Barboa said there will be a meeting on Dec. 11 at the North Golf Course, during which the community, the county and the university can discuss concerns regarding use of the golf course and the open space trail. The time for the meeting and its exact location will be announced later.

Blair said six of the new signs have been put up and some smaller signs will be added later.

“We want to get it right, get it consistent and be really clear about what is and is not allowed,” she said. “The North Golf Course is part of the neighborhood. It is where people go and walk, and go and talk, a place they feel is part of their community. That’s why people get very emotional about it. We want people to enjoy the North Golf Course, we just want them to be respectful of it.

“You should not infringe on people’s right to use the course as it is supposed to be used,” she said. “Dogs need to be on a leash. What if someone is running (on the trail) and a dog starts running after them? We want to keep people safe.”