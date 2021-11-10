Seniors lead way in Lobo women’s opener

Opening night turned into senior night for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team.

Led by Antonia Anderson’s 16 points, all four Lobos seniors scored in double figures as UNM earned a 71-54 victory over Lamar in Tuesday’s regular-season opener at the Pit.

It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing as the Lobos battled foul trouble and chilly (6-for-26) 3-point shooting. Starters Jaedyn De La Cerda and Shaiquel McGruder had just one and three points, respectively, in the first half.

They finished with 15 apiece, LaTora Duff added 10, and the Lobos kept the Cardinals at arm’s length throughout the second half.

“I thought we kind of scrapped our way through and managed to get out with a win,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said. “We didn’t shoot it real well but I think we were pretty disciplined and our bench did a nice job. Lamar’s a talented, well-coached team, so I give our kids a lot of credit for adapting and finding a way.”

The Lobos’ four seniors played starring roles, particularly in the second half when they scored all 36 of UNM’s points. De La Cerda scored 11 straight for the home team in the third quarter after starting the night 0-for-8 from the field.

“I told Jaedyn at halftime, ‘This is your half,'” Anderson said. “I knew she’d been struggling, but I know Jaedyn. She just needs to see one shot go in to get on a roll.”

De La Cerda’s roll helped UNM extend a 35-28 halftime lead to 48-33 with 3:38 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals never got closer than a 12-point margin the rest of the way.

Anderson laughed when asked if Lobos fans should expect to see all four seniors reach double figures on a regular basis this season.

“I hope so,” she said. “We’re the seniors and we’re expected to lead the group, but we also had some younger players contribute. Kath (van Bennekom) and Aniyah (Augmon) played great.”

UNM’s bench was forced to step up in the first half, with McGruder in early foul trouble and De La Cerda struggling to find her shooting stroke.

The 5-foot-9 van Bennekom replaced McGruder and gamely battled Lamar’s talented 6-2 Akasha Davis in the paint. Van Bennekom collected four points, three rebounds and several bruises in 20 minutes.

“I thought Kath was tremendous,” Bradbury said. “Her defense was great and she played within herself on offense.”

Augmon came up with another energizing performance, with eight points, six rebounds, three steals and several crowd-pleasing dives for loose balls.

Augmon’s coast-to-coast drive to convert a three-point play with 50 seconds left in the first half helped UNM take a seven-point lead to intermission. During the break, Bradbury switched his team’s defensive strategy to help take away Lamar’s post entry passes and kick-out passes for open 3-pointers.

“We clearly had to change the game plan,” Bradbury said. “Instead of aggressively attacking their ball screens we played them really soft so we could help out inside. We had to go to plan B.”

The switch paid off as Lamar managed just two field goals in the third quarter while UNM’s lead steadily grew.

“We talked about it before the game, just go 1-0,” Anderson said, “and we did it. Good start and now we go from there.”

UNM hosts Northern New Mexico College on Friday at 7 p.m.

NOTE: Freshman Paula Reus did not warm up or play in Tuesday’s game because of a knee injury. She’s scheduled for an MRI on Thursday, Bradbury said.

Friday

Northern New Mexico College at New Mexico, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com