Suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man in Tucson, according to authorities.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials said 41-year-old Carlos Ormsby has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and found Richard Perez with obvious signs of trauma. Perez was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Sheriff’s detectives said there was an altercation between Perez and Ormsby that led to the fatal stabbing.

Ormsby remained at the scene and was arrested. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

It was unclear Tuesday if Ormsby had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.