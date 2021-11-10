 Suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Tucson - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Tucson

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man in Tucson, according to authorities.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials said 41-year-old Carlos Ormsby has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and found Richard Perez with obvious signs of trauma. Perez was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Sheriff’s detectives said there was an altercation between Perez and Ormsby that led to the fatal stabbing.

Ormsby remained at the scene and was arrested. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

It was unclear Tuesday if Ormsby had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Hopi at crossroads of maintaining language for elected posts
Around the Region
Candidates for Hopi chairman move easily ... Candidates for Hopi chairman move easily between the tribe's language and English as they make their case for votes from a high school auditorium. ...
2
GOP congressman under fire for anime attacking Ocasio-Cortez
Around the Region
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing ... Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a ...
3
Phoenix police: Suspect allegedly kills ex-girlfriend, man
Around the Region
A suspect has been arrested after ... A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and a man at a north Phoenix apartment, authorities said Tuesday. Phoenix police ...
4
Man arrested in apartment building fire where 1 died
Around the Region
A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday ... A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder and arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building where one person ...
5
Texas woman pleads guilty to COVID-19 unemployment fraud
Around the Region
A Texas woman who applied for ... A Texas woman who applied for COVID-19-related unemployment benefits in Massachusetts to which she was not entitled has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said. Donna ...
6
'A mass loss of control': Answers sought in Houston ...
Around the Region
When rapper Travis Scott's sold-out concert ... When rapper Travis Scott's sold-out concert in Houston became a deadly scene of panic and danger in the surging crowd, Edgar Acosta began worrying ...
7
Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 25th time in ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 39 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the 25th time in the past 40 days. The ...
8
No charges for officer who killed man hailed as ...
Around the Region
No criminal charges will be filed ... No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer who accidentally shot and killed a man hailed as a hero for stopping a ...
9
Houston concert deaths spur calls for independent review
Around the Region
The Houston police and fire departments ... The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing ...