Denver plain-clothes police officer wounded in shooting

DENVER — Denver police say a plain-clothes officer was shot in the back while in an unmarked vehicle Tuesday evening and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Denver7 reported Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen as saying

Police said the injured officer was responding to a call about a potentially armed trespasser in the area when a suspect in a vehicle shot at the officer’s car.

Police said the suspect was arrested after a short pursuit.