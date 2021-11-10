 Denver museum gives up allegedly looted Cambodian artifacts - Albuquerque Journal

Denver museum gives up allegedly looted Cambodian artifacts

By Associated Press

DENVER — Prosecutors have filed a complaint in federal court seeking the forfeiture of four Cambodian antiquities that were sold to the Denver Art Museum by a late art dealer accused of pillaging and illegally selling ancient artifacts.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York filed the complaint Monday, and the museum has voluntarily relinquished possession of the artifacts, The Denver Post reported.

“Ensuring proper ownership of antiquities is an obligation the museum takes seriously, and the museum is grateful that these pieces will be returning to their rightful home,” the museum said in a statement.

The museum is still taking care of the works until they can be transferred, but they have been officially removed from the museum’s listed holdings.

The items include a 12th-to-13th century Khmer sandstone sculpture depicting standing Prajnaparamita, a 7th-to-8th century Khmer sandstone sculpture depicting standing Surya, an Iron Age Dong Son bronze bell and a 7th-to-8th century sandstone lintel depicting the sleep of Vishnu and birth of Brahma, according to the complaint.

The forfeiture stems from an international investigation by a team of journalists in October — known as the “Pandora Papers” — that revealed tax documents showing how the world’s rich and powerful, including the late art dealer Douglas Latchford, hid assets and shielded their wealth overseas.

Latchford was charged two years ago with a host of crimes associated with pillaging and selling artifacts. He died in August at 88 before he could stand trial.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Denver plain-clothes police officer wounded in shooting
Around the Region
Denver police say a plain-clothes officer ... Denver police say a plain-clothes officer was shot in the back while in an unmarked vehicle Tuesday evening and a suspect has been taken ...
2
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Tucson
Around the Region
A suspect has been arrested in ... A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man in Tucson, according to authorities. Pima County Sheriff's officials ...
3
As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look
Around the Region
Around the U.S., cities are increasingly ... Around the U.S., cities are increasingly warming to an idea that once induced gags: Sterilize wastewater from toilets, sinks and factories, and eventually pipe ...
4
Remains found in Texas in 1980 finally identified as ...
Around the Region
A body found along an interstate ... A body found along an interstate in Texas 41 years ago has finally been identified as a 14-year-old girl missing from Minnesota, according to ...
5
Hopi at crossroads of maintaining language for elected posts
Around the Region
Candidates for Hopi chairman move easily ... Candidates for Hopi chairman move easily between the tribe's language and English as they make their case for votes from a high school auditorium. ...
6
GOP congressman under fire for anime attacking Ocasio-Cortez
Around the Region
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing ... Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a ...
7
Phoenix police: Suspect allegedly kills ex-girlfriend, man
Around the Region
A suspect has been arrested after ... A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and a man at a north Phoenix apartment, authorities said Tuesday. Phoenix police ...
8
Man arrested in apartment building fire where 1 died
Around the Region
A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday ... A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder and arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building where one person ...
9
Texas woman pleads guilty to COVID-19 unemployment fraud
Around the Region
A Texas woman who applied for ... A Texas woman who applied for COVID-19-related unemployment benefits in Massachusetts to which she was not entitled has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said. Donna ...