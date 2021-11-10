Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC Living Treasure Award

Virgil Ortiz is a trailblazer.

Through his contributions in art, décor, fashion, video, and film, the Cochiti Pueblo potter is named as the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture’s recipient of the MIAC Living Treasure Award.

The award is part of the annual Native Treasures Art Market and honors Native American artists who have made outstanding artistic contributions to the field of Indigenous arts and culture.

Ortiz keeps Cochiti pottery traditions alive but transforms them into a contemporary vision that embraces his Pueblo history and culture and merges it with apocalyptic themes, science fiction, and his own storytelling.

“It is vital that our traditional methods and materials are not forgotten but carried forward,” Ortiz said in a release. “Art is as essential as our Pueblo language and way of life. It creates the connection to the next generation to advance into the future while utilizing relevant, engaging storytelling and modern, high-tech devices and platforms. This means formulating ideas that awaken the imagination and provoke fascination, emotion, and empowerment.”

Ortiz, the youngest of six children, grew up in a creative environment in which storytelling, collecting clay, gathering wild plants, and producing figurative pottery was part of everyday life.

His grandmother Laurencita Herrera and his mother, Seferina Ortiz, were both renowned Pueblo potters and part of an ongoing matrilineal heritage.

“I didn’t even know it was art that was being produced while I was growing up,” he said.

The 2022 Native Treasures Art Market will be held over Memorial Day weekend at the Santa Fe Convention Center. The public is invited to see the works of Virgil Ortiz and many other talented American Indian artists.

More information can be found at museumfoundation.org/native-treasures.