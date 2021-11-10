 APD details crash that critically injured 7-year-old - Albuquerque Journal

APD details crash that critically injured 7-year-old

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Police Department released new details after a 7-year-old boy was struck by a car Tuesday evening in Southeast Albuquerque.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said it appears the boy stepped into traffic and alcohol and speed were not a factor. He said the driver has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Gallegos said the Crimes Against Children Unit and the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department are also investigating the incident.

Police responded around 5 p.m. to the crash at Lead and Montclaire SE and the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Gallegos said witnesses told police the boy was walking by himself on the north sidewalk of Lead.

He said witnesses tried to get the boy’s attention and draw him away from the street. Gallegos said the boy “all of a sudden” stepped into the street and was hit by a driver in a Dodge Charger.

“Witnesses stated the Charger hit the brakes but was unable to stop in time and struck the boy,” Gallegos said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APD details crash that critically injured 7-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department released new ... The Albuquerque Police Department released new details after a 7-year-old boy was struck by a car Tuesday evening in Southeast Albuquerque. APD spokesman Gilbert ...
2
Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC Living Treasure Award
ABQnews Seeker
Virgil Ortiz is a trailblazer. Through ... Virgil Ortiz is a trailblazer. Through his contributions in art, décor, fashion, video, and film, the Cochiti Pueblo potter is named as the Museum ...
3
New Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins has taken a circuitous ...
ABQnews Seeker
K.J. Jenkins went from redshirting at ... K.J. Jenkins went from redshirting at a Division II school, to playing at a junior college, to now getting ready to be a big ...
4
Governor's plans for crime reduction face scrutiny
ABQnews Seeker
Coalition against mass incarceration warns of ... Coalition against mass incarceration warns of potential adverse outcomes
5
Highlands chief key in arrest of bike club member
ABQnews Seeker
Told officers he saw an attempt ... Told officers he saw an attempt to conceal a gun
6
UNM boosts effort to keep dogs off North Golf ...
ABQnews Seeker
New signs make it clear that ... New signs make it clear that the course is for golfers only
7
Bashir found guilty of first-degree murder
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors reach verdict in half a ... Jurors reach verdict in half a day in killing of UNM baseball player
8
City Council runoff election set for December 7
2021 city election
There will be 16 voting locations ... There will be 16 voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day
9
NM COVID-19 surge continues; hospitalizations also rising
ABQnews Seeker
State officials reported 11 deaths Tuesday, ... State officials reported 11 deaths Tuesday, taking the death toll from the virus to 5,135