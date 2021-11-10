APD details crash that critically injured 7-year-old

The Albuquerque Police Department released new details after a 7-year-old boy was struck by a car Tuesday evening in Southeast Albuquerque.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said it appears the boy stepped into traffic and alcohol and speed were not a factor. He said the driver has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Gallegos said the Crimes Against Children Unit and the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department are also investigating the incident.

Police responded around 5 p.m. to the crash at Lead and Montclaire SE and the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Gallegos said witnesses told police the boy was walking by himself on the north sidewalk of Lead.

He said witnesses tried to get the boy’s attention and draw him away from the street. Gallegos said the boy “all of a sudden” stepped into the street and was hit by a driver in a Dodge Charger.

“Witnesses stated the Charger hit the brakes but was unable to stop in time and struck the boy,” Gallegos said.