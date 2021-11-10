 NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in Houston - Albuquerque Journal

NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in Houston

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — Flight controls that maneuver the tail wing were jammed when a private jet overran a runway in Houston and burst into flames, federal investigators said Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that the controls were so jammed investigators couldn’t even move the adjustable flaps on the tail of the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 by hand. The agency said its investigation was continuing.

The jet was about to depart Houston Executive Airport for Boston on Oct. 19 when the flight crew aborted takeoff. The jet overran the end of the runway, crashed through a fence and burst into flames. Of the 23 passengers and crew, two were seriously injured and one had minor injuries.

The passengers were headed to Boston to attend an American League Championship Series game between the Houston Astros and the Red Sox, according to the plane’s owner, J. Alan Kent, who was on board.

Previously, the NTSB had revealed that the aircraft had not been flown since December, and investigators are looking into maintenance performed on the plane, federal authorities said Thursday.

The damaged control surfaces were similar to those found during an investigation of a Boeing MD-83 ​that crashed after a rejected takeoff on March 8, 2017.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Some Denver area schools close, go remote due to ...
Around the Region
Some Denver area schools are switching ... Some Denver area schools are switching to remote learning or canceling classes this week because of staffing shortages. Schools in the Adams 14, Boulder ...
2
Arizona public health official: 'Pandemic not done with us'
Around the Region
Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's ... Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's fall surge in Arizona worsening again. The state on Wednesday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for ...
3
Denver museum gives up allegedly looted Cambodian artifacts
Around the Region
Prosecutors have filed a complaint in ... Prosecutors have filed a complaint in federal court seeking the forfeiture of four Cambodian antiquities that were sold to the Denver Art Museum by ...
4
Denver plain-clothes police officer wounded in shooting
Around the Region
Denver police say a plain-clothes officer ... Denver police say a plain-clothes officer was shot in the back while in an unmarked vehicle Tuesday evening and a suspect has been taken ...
5
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Tucson
Around the Region
A suspect has been arrested in ... A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man in Tucson, according to authorities. Pima County Sheriff's officials ...
6
As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look
Around the Region
Around the U.S., cities are increasingly ... Around the U.S., cities are increasingly warming to an idea that once induced gags: Sterilize wastewater from toilets, sinks and factories, and eventually pipe ...
7
Remains found in Texas in 1980 finally identified as ...
Around the Region
A body found along an interstate ... A body found along an interstate in Texas 41 years ago has finally been identified as a 14-year-old girl missing from Minnesota, according to ...
8
Hopi at crossroads of maintaining language for elected posts
Around the Region
Candidates for Hopi chairman move easily ... Candidates for Hopi chairman move easily between the tribe's language and English as they make their case for votes from a high school auditorium. ...
9
GOP congressman under fire for anime attacking Ocasio-Cortez
Around the Region
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing ... Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a ...