Clear out your hazardous household waste at Saturday event

Here’s your big chance to remove old paint, pesticides, oil, cleaning supplies and the like from your home.

The city of Albuquerque is hosting a free household hazardous waste collection event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE.

City and county residents are encouraged to take part.

“Examples of household hazardous waste include those items that can burn easily (flammable), corrode or irritate the skin (corrosive), or poison humans and animals (toxic),” the city says.

Items that will be accepted include: paint, automotive oil, antifreeze, gasoline, cleaning supplies, finishes and stains, aerosols, pesticides and herbicides, poisons, corrosives and photo graphics, batteries of all types, fertilizers, pool chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs and mercury.

Items that won’t be accepted include: business-generated waste, gas cylinders, fire extinguishers, appliances such as stoves and refrigerators, metals, paper, needles and other medical waste, medications, computers, TVs, stereos and other electronics, ammunition, gunpowder and explosives and radioactive materials including smoke detector.

As COVID-19 safe practices will be in effect for the drive-thru event, participants must: download, print and fill out the event form prior to the day of the event; provide their name to the volunteer in the first portion of the line; wear a face covering; and have all items visible in the trunk or back seat of their car.

A trained employee will remove the items from the vehicles.

Visit www.cabq.gov/HHW to fill out the registration form.