 Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant fatally hit by vehicle - Albuquerque Journal

Maricopa County Sheriff’s lieutenant fatally hit by vehicle

By Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s lieutenant has died after being struck by a vehicle while working traffic control Wednesday in Scottsdale, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said Chad Brackman was working off-duty when he was struck about 10 a.m.

Brackman was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Scottsdale police said the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries related to the crash.

The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released by police, who say the incident was under investigation and didn’t disclose any details.

Sheriff’s officials said Brackman, 47, was a 22-year veteran of MCSO and leaves behind a wife, two children and two stepchildren.

“We lost a very important member of our community and of the law enforcement community,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said at a news conference.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in ...
Around the Region
Flight controls that maneuver the tail ... Flight controls that maneuver the tail wing were jammed when a private jet overran a runway in Houston and burst into flames, federal investigators ...
2
Some Denver area schools close, go remote due to ...
Around the Region
Some Denver area schools are switching ... Some Denver area schools are switching to remote learning or canceling classes this week because of staffing shortages. Schools in the Adams 14, Boulder ...
3
Arizona public health official: 'Pandemic not done with us'
Around the Region
Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's ... Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's fall surge in Arizona worsening again. The state on Wednesday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for ...
4
Denver museum gives up allegedly looted Cambodian artifacts
Around the Region
Prosecutors have filed a complaint in ... Prosecutors have filed a complaint in federal court seeking the forfeiture of four Cambodian antiquities that were sold to the Denver Art Museum by ...
5
Denver plain-clothes police officer wounded in shooting
Around the Region
Denver police say a plain-clothes officer ... Denver police say a plain-clothes officer was shot in the back while in an unmarked vehicle Tuesday evening and a suspect has been taken ...
6
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Tucson
Around the Region
A suspect has been arrested in ... A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man in Tucson, according to authorities. Pima County Sheriff's officials ...
7
As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look
Around the Region
Around the U.S., cities are increasingly ... Around the U.S., cities are increasingly warming to an idea that once induced gags: Sterilize wastewater from toilets, sinks and factories, and eventually pipe ...
8
Remains found in Texas in 1980 finally identified as ...
Around the Region
A body found along an interstate ... A body found along an interstate in Texas 41 years ago has finally been identified as a 14-year-old girl missing from Minnesota, according to ...
9
Hopi at crossroads of maintaining language for elected posts
Around the Region
Candidates for Hopi chairman move easily ... Candidates for Hopi chairman move easily between the tribe's language and English as they make their case for votes from a high school auditorium. ...