Maricopa County Sheriff’s lieutenant fatally hit by vehicle

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s lieutenant has died after being struck by a vehicle while working traffic control Wednesday in Scottsdale, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said Chad Brackman was working off-duty when he was struck about 10 a.m.

Brackman was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Scottsdale police said the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries related to the crash.

The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released by police, who say the incident was under investigation and didn’t disclose any details.

Sheriff’s officials said Brackman, 47, was a 22-year veteran of MCSO and leaves behind a wife, two children and two stepchildren.

“We lost a very important member of our community and of the law enforcement community,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said at a news conference.