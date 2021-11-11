Limited role: Canada’s pandemic rules led to reduced presence of Delilah character on ‘A Million Little Things’

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Why was the character Delilah on “A Million Little Things” written off? I enjoyed her character and storyline.

A: Here’s an explanation from TVLine about the status of Delialh, played by Stephanie Szostak: “Series creator/executive producer DJ Nash confirms to TVLine that Stephanie Szostak, who has been a series regular since Season 1, will be a recurring guest star in Season 4. The change, he explains, comes as a result of Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers entering the country. (‘A Million Little Things’ shoots in Vancouver, British Columbia. Szostak lives in Connecticut.)” That led first to her being written out of most of the third season, the TVLine report said. When it came time to start the fourth season, Szostak asked not to be in all the episodes so she could be with her family more in Connecticut, and her status and storyline changed.

Q: I am wondering about “Resident Alien.” It only aired for eight episodes, I believe. I thought it was really funny. Whatever happened to it? Was it not picked up to continue? Please let me know.

A: The Syfy series starring Alan Tudyk drew plenty of admirers for its 10-episode first season — enough that the network has ordered a second. Syfy says that season will arrive soon but has not announced an air date at this writing.

Q: I’m hooked on the shows “Archer” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” and recently the season finales happened for both shows. Were these series finales or, as I hope, just season enders?

A: Both shows have been renewed for another season — “Archer” for its 13th and “Shadows” for its fourth. The animated “Archer” has a big challenge looming since one of its key voice actors, Jessica Walter, passed away in March. The series bade farewell to Walter in its Season 12 finale by having her character, Malory Archer, retire.

Q: I was watching an episode of “I Love Lucy” and an issue of Life Magazine, in which the Ricardos are featured, has a woman on the cover. She looks somewhat like Nancy Reagan, but I don’t think she was Life Magazine-cover famous then. Do you know who the woman on the cover is?

A: According to the Internet Movie Database, it is a model named Gloria Barnes highlighting a story called “Denim Gets Dressy.” That’s a real cover of Life, by the way, from May 1953. The “Lucy” episode aired as the show’s third season premiere in the fall of 1953.

