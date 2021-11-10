 Lobo women's hoops recruiting class has a local flavor - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women’s hoops recruiting class has a local flavor

By ABQJournal News Staff

UNM women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury and staff on Wednesday announced four members to the Class of 2022 recruiting class, with three having  ties to New Mexico.

The Lobos signed Volcano Vista teammates Natalia Chavez and Jaelyn Bates as well as Albuquerque-born Hannah Robbins and Brooke Berry from Billings, Montana. All four are listed as guards, with Bates able to play the point guard position.

“I couldn’t be happier with the signing of this class,” Bradbury noted. “Their character and talent will help our team continue to compete for championships.”

Jaelyn Bates | PG | 5-7 | Albuquerque

Bates brings to UNM a long list of accolades from her high school career at Volcano Vista and her club teams, the New Mexico Clippers and New Mexico Elite.

During her time at Volcano Vista, Bates won back-to-back District 1-5A championships. She has won first team all-district, first team all-metro, second team all-state, was named the District Tournament Player of the Game, District 1-5A Player of the Year and was named the Volcano Vista Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year in 2019.

With her club team, Bates won the 2019 Platinum Division Atlanta NCAA Showcase national championship, was the 2019 Atlanta Peach Splash NCAA Showcase runner-up and the 2019 NABI Girls Gold Division national champions. In 2018, her team was the 2018 AAS national champion and the 2018 USA Basketball Open Championship runner-up. While with the New Mexico Elite, she was also selected MVP and Player of the NABI championship game.

“Jaelyn is continuing to grow into a role of leading and facilitating a team,” said Bradbury. “Her craftiness with the ball and ability to create for herself and her teammates will give Jaelyn a chance to make an impact early in her career at UNM.”

Intending to major in biochemistry at UNM, Bates said she chose New Mexico “to represent JB White and continue to do put New Mexico on the map just like he did.” White was a UNM men’s basketball commitment whowas  fatally shot Aug. 1, 2020, while at a house party in Chupadero.

Natalia Chavez | G | 5-10 | Cochiti Pueblo

Joining Bates from here in Albuquerque and Volcano Vista High School is Chavez, who brings an equally impressive resume to the Lobos.

Chavez was named the 1-5A District Player of the Year in 2019-20 and 2020-21, while also earning first team all-state and first team all-metro during that time span. She reached the 1,000-point career milestone last season and was also up for an ESPY award for her game-winning half-court shot to win the 5A title.

As a sophomore, she averaged 17.9 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game and 2.8 steals per game. As a junior, she averaged 16.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game and 2.4 steals per game.

She “has a maturity to her game that you typically don’t see in young players,” noted Bradbury. “She embraces the big moments and has grown her game over the past year. We’re looking forward to a big senior year for Talie, and eager to get her on campus.”

As for why New Mexico was the place for her, Chavez stated, “I chose UNM because as a little girl it was my dream to wear the cherry and silver and play in The Pit. I also chose UNM because of the fan base and high level of competition.”

Hannah Robbins | G | 6-0 | Phoenix

The third member of the signing class has family ties to UNM, and while she moved to Phoenix her freshman year, is returning home to play at New Mexico.

Robbins will be the second member of her family to attend UNM, with her father Rob Robbins being a Lobo alum on the men’s basketball team.

Born in Albuquerque, Robbins has excelled at PHH Prep and with her Arizona Elite and Arizona Select club teams.

As a sophomore, Robbins averaged 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, and elevated her game as a junior with the Grind Session, where she averaged 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. Her junior year with PHH Prep, she averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks per game.

She earned all-conference first team and all-city Tempe first team in 2018-19 and 2019-20, after leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks her freshman and sophomore seasons as well as the conference in double-doubles, scoring, rebounds, and blocks. Robbins started every varsity game as a freshman and sophomore and was named a team captain during her 2019-20 season.

In addition, the new Lobo was named the 28.5 Prep League Player of the Year, 28.5 Prep League First Team and to the 2021 Grind Session All-Star Team.

“Hannah will be a great fit into our offense with her ability to knock down shots, but also put it on the floor,” Bradbury said. “Her size and length will allow us to play her in multiple positions. We’re excited to watch Hannah continue to grow and develop over the next four years.”

“Growing up in New Mexico, it has always been a dream to play in The Pit,” Robbins stated on her decision to attend UNM. “The facilities along with the coaching staff are unmatched and I am extremely excited to follow in my dad’s footsteps at UNM.”

Brooke Berry | G | 6-0 | Billings, Montana

From Skyview High School in Billings, Montana, Berry joins the Lobos after being a three-time first team all-state recipient as well as earning the first team all-conference distinction three times. In addition, she was named the 2021 offensive player of the year after being the leading scorer and leading in assists in the state with 17.6 points per game and 4.2 assists per game.

“Brooke brings a level of athleticism that will be translatable to college play,” Bradbury commented. “She’s long, bouncy, and active around the rim. Brooke has been exposed to high-level basketball and will bring a winning pedigree to our program.”

Berry touted the  fan base and a family-like coaching staff as to why New Mexico is the school for her.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pitino applauds potential, leadership qualities of Lobo hoops recruits
College
Hours before Game 1 of the ... Hours before Game 1 of the Richard Pitino era tipped off on Wednesday night in the Pit, the roster for the 2022-23 University of ...
2
Lobo women's hoops recruiting class has a local flavor
College
UNM women's basketball coach Mike Bradbury ... UNM women's basketball coach Mike Bradbury and staff on Wednesday announced four members to the Class of 2022 recruiting class, with three having  ties ...
3
Egolf cries foul over Lobo ticket prices
Albuquerque News
Many boo his tweet that men's, ... Many boo his tweet that men's, women's prices should be same
4
Aggies plan to play with 'pride and class' at ...
College
LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State ... LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State center Eli Johnson describes college football in the Southeast as 'a second religion.' Johnson, a Mississippi native, played ...
5
New Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins has taken a circuitous ...
ABQnews Seeker
K.J. Jenkins went from redshirting at ... K.J. Jenkins went from redshirting at a Division II school, to playing at a junior college, to now getting ready to be a big ...
6
Lobo football: Chavez is a go, Wilson likely a ...
College
There is a strong possibility that ... There is a strong possibility that University of New Mexico senior quarterback Terry Wilson could be out for the season with an injured left ...
7
Signing period begins, UNM adds to local haul in ...
College
As much as any sport at ... As much as any sport at the University of New Mexico, the DNA of the women's soccer program is infus ...
8
For Lobos, no short cuts as season begins
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos play their season ... The UNM Lobos play their season opener on Wednesday night against visiting Florida Atlantic University in the Pit.
9
Soccer: Lobos draw old nemesis BYU
College
The Mountain West Conference champion New ... The Mountain West Conference champion New Mexico Lobos will play BYU in Provo, Utah, at 5 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the ...