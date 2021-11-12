 Thoughts of home: Las Cruces native Josh Grider, now living in Texas, releases latest album - Albuquerque Journal

Thoughts of home: Las Cruces native Josh Grider, now living in Texas, releases latest album

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

New Mexico native Josh Grider is releasing his album, “Long Way From Las Cruce”s, on Friday, Nov. 12. (Courtesy of Chris Compton)

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

Josh Grider always has a pen to paper as he writes songs.

During the pandemic, he continued to write and spend time with his family.

Many of the songs written during that time are part of Grider’s latest album, “Long Way From Las Cruces,” which is being released on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Las Cruces native now lives in Texas, but the Land of Enchantment is always with him.

He says the album is a celebration of life’s silver linings, as well as an ode to all the ups and downs that have helped shape his 20-year career.

“In spite of all the turmoil we may face on a daily basis, there’s peace and contentment to be found wherever you are if you choose to look for it,” Grider says. “I believe I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Grider took the time from being off the road to finish work on the songs and reflect on what really mattered.

“I started reading a lot of stoic philosophy and thinking about the things that were truly important to me in my life,” he says. “Turning 40 has you doing that already, and then you add in a global pandemic and all the political turmoil, and it just makes you want to double down on spending time with the people you love and care about.”

“Boots on my Feet” by Josh Grider

When it came to recording the album, Grider didn’t travel to Nashville, Tennessee, as he was used to. Instead, he wanted to stay in Texas and record with his band. That’s where they put together the eight songs that made the album. “Boots on My Feet” is the first single from the album.

“These guys I’ve been playing with for nearly 20 years,” he says. “I wanted the album to showcase them as well. We spent four days in Wimberley and worked with Adam Odor, who was at the helm of my debut album.”

Grider also wanted to produce the album himself because it is so personal and it’s a snapshot of where he’s at in life.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without everything that’s happened to me, the good and the bad,” says Grider. “I don’t want to sound complacent, but I’ve been a lot of places and done a lot of things in my life, and I’ve never felt more comfortable on my journey than I do right now.There’s still a lot I’d like to accomplish, but the pace of everything feels really good to me.”

Grider hopes to make it back to New Mexico for some performances. In the meantime, here are a few things you probably didn’t know about the Las Cruces native:

 

Here are a few things you probably didn’t know about the Las Cruces native:

1 “I love to surf, and I love to cook.”

2 “I recorded the album at Yellow Dog Studios in Wimberley, Texas. The name of the yellow dog is actually Lucy.”

3 “In the song ‘Long Way From Las Cruces,’ I drop a lot of names in there. Listen to it and see what you recognize.”

4 “I learned how to ski in Ruidoso.”

5 “I graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1998, and I competed in New Mexico Boys State.”

Online
Las Cruces native Josh Grider is releasing his new album, “Long Way From Las Cruces,” on Friday, Nov. 12. Listen to it at joshgrider.com or on Spotify.


