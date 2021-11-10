 Pitino applauds potential, leadership qualities of Lobo hoops recruits - Albuquerque Journal

Pitino applauds potential, leadership qualities of Lobo hoops recruits

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM basketball signees for the Class of 2022 are (from left) Braden Appelhans, Quinton Webb and Donovan Dent. (Courtesy of UNM)

Hours before Game 1 of the Richard Pitino era tipped off on Wednesday night in the Pit, the roster for the 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s basketball team officially added three names.

All three Class of 2022 prep recruits who gave verbal commitments over the summer to play for Pitino and the Lobos signed their binding National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period for most sports.

The Lobos landed two guards — 6-foot-2 Donovan Dent from Corona, California, and 6-7 Braden Appelhans from Blue Springs, Missouri — and one forward in 6-6 Quinton Webb from San Bernardino, California.

With signed paperwork in hand, Pitino can, for the first time, comment publicly on the players:

On Appelhans, who moved to play this senior season at a prep school in Ohio: “Braden is a player who we saw this summer and loved his skill-level. He has size, versatility and can score the basketball in a variety of ways.”

On Dent: “Donovan comes from an unbelievably successful high school program that understands the value of winning. He has won at every level and has the intangibles of a terrific collegiate guard in the future as well as being a phenomenal leader.”

On Webb: “Quinton is a player that when we saw him play, he showcased terrific versatility on the court. He has size, length and athleticism and combines that skill with strong character both on and off the court.”

Trying to sort out exactly what National Signing Day means in terms of next season’s roster isn’t exactly an easy task anymore like it was when you could just look to see how many seniors would be exhausting their eligibility and leaving the team.

In 2021, transfers happen with far more regularity than ever before (and the NCAA now allows for a one-time transfer for all players without having to sit out a season). Also, due to COVID-19’s effect on the 2020-21 season, that season didn’t count against any player’s eligibility.

So, while UNM’s 2021-22 roster has two scholarship players listed as seniors — Saquan Singleton and Valdir Manuel — that hasn’t yet taken into account if they will choose to pursue an additional season of COVID-related eligibility.

The NCAA usually allows for 13 scholarships per team, though that has been relaxed as it pertains to players on rosters last season.


