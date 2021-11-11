Navajo Nation reports 126 more COVID-19 cases plus 8 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 126 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 times in the previous 40 days before reporting one on Tuesday.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is 1,507.

Based on cases from Oct. 22-Nov. 4, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 56 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“We are hopeful that more families are receiving the vaccines together and we also encourage everyone who was previously fully vaccinated to get a booster shot prior to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Wednesday.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.