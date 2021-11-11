 Navajo Nation reports 126 more COVID-19 cases plus 8 deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation reports 126 more COVID-19 cases plus 8 deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 126 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 times in the previous 40 days before reporting one on Tuesday.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is 1,507.

Based on cases from Oct. 22-Nov. 4, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 56 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“We are hopeful that more families are receiving the vaccines together and we also encourage everyone who was previously fully vaccinated to get a booster shot prior to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Wednesday.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant fatally hit by vehicle
Around the Region
A Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant has ... A Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant has died after being struck by a vehicle while working traffic control Wednesday in Scottsdale, authorities said. Sheriff's officials ...
2
Colorado appeals court: GOP lawmakers can challenge gun law
Around the Region
A Colorado appeals court panel on ... A Colorado appeals court panel on Wednesday reinstated a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers and a Colorado gun rights group challenging a 'red flag' ...
3
Navajo Nation reports 126 more COVID-19 cases plus 8 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 126 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 ...
4
NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in ...
Around the Region
Flight controls that maneuver the tail ... Flight controls that maneuver the tail wing were jammed when a private jet overran a runway in Houston and burst into flames, federal investigators ...
5
Officials: Colorado could see record COVID hospitalizations
Around the Region
Colorado plans to expand hospital capacity ... Colorado plans to expand hospital capacity and staffing amid an ongoing surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that could surpass a record high for the state ...
6
Some Denver area schools close, go remote due to ...
Around the Region
Some Denver area schools are switching ... Some Denver area schools are switching to remote learning or canceling classes this week because of staffing shortages. Schools in the Adams 14, Boulder ...
7
Arizona public health official: 'Pandemic not done with us'
Around the Region
Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's ... Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's fall surge in Arizona worsening again. The state on Wednesday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for ...
8
Denver museum gives up allegedly looted Cambodian artifacts
Around the Region
Prosecutors have filed a complaint in ... Prosecutors have filed a complaint in federal court seeking the forfeiture of four Cambodian antiquities that were sold to the Denver Art Museum by ...
9
Denver plain-clothes police officer wounded in shooting
Around the Region
Denver police say a plain-clothes officer ... Denver police say a plain-clothes officer was shot in the back while in an unmarked vehicle Tuesday evening and a suspect has been taken ...