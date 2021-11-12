 Spirited effort: Distilled silver agave will benefit group that aims to boost health equity for people of color - Albuquerque Journal

Spirited effort: Distilled silver agave will benefit group that aims to boost health equity for people of color

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

This bottle of agave from Hollow Spirits is a collaboration with The Curse, a supporters group for New Mexico United and will raise money for charity. (Courtesy of Hollow Spirits)

The Curse, a support group for New Mexico United soccer club, and Hollow Spirits Distillery have teamed up to create spirits and raise money for a good cause.

Hollow Spirits has distilled a silver agave, aptly named The Curse Agave Spirit, and will host an official bottle release party Friday, Nov. 12, starting at 6:30 p.m. Bottles will be available for $40, and Hollow Spirits will stream the United States vs. Mexico soccer game.

Proceeds from the sale of The Curse Agave Spirit will be donated to Welstand Foundation, which aims to improve health equity for people of color. The nonprofit group was started in 2019 by Nichole Rogers, the city of Albuquerque’s African American community and business liaison.

Owner Frank Holloway said Hollow Spirits has long been an official watch party location for gameday matches. The distillery sets up a projector for matches and those with a Curse membership receive a discount on food and drinks during the watch parties.

“They’ve helped us bring in customers and let them know who we are,” Holloway said. “We wanted to say ‘Thank you’ to them.”

The Curse President Lindsey Allen said they surveyed their membership on whether to make an agave or whiskey, and agave won. She said the collaboration is in line with the group’s commitment to community service.

“The Curse is always about giving back to the community,” she said. “It was important we did this for a cause.”

Hollow Spirits distilled enough for six cases, which have six bottles each. Patrons can purchase bottles at Hollow Spirits.

The label was designed by local graphic designer and artist Michael Ellis.

Hollow Spirits, in the Wells Park neighborhood, celebrated three years in business on Nov. 6. In addition to cocktails, Hollow Spirits serves local beer and has a full-size kitchen.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
MMA: Pico, Blencowe make weight
Blogs
Aaron Pico and Arlene Blencowe, MMA ... Aaron Pico and Arlene Blencowe, MMA fighters who train in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, each made weight for their fights Friday on a Bellator card ...
2
Emptying the notebook: Who are these guys? Lots of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Wednesday's 99-92 Lobos ...
3
NM film crews blame out-of-state leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Focus on costs led to production ... Focus on costs led to production turmoil for low-budget picture
4
NM Brewers Guild IPA Challenge field narrows to 16
Blogs
New Mexico brewers have picked their ... New Mexico brewers have picked their favorite IPAs and the competition will now move on to four public rounds of voting to crown the ...
5
Emptying the Notebook: Jay Allen-Tovar enjoys his Pit introduction
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Friday's 101-72 Lobos ...
6
Let the Battle Begin: NM Brewers Guild challenge aims ...
Blogs
Craft beer lovers can rejoice.An annual ... Craft beer lovers can rejoice.An annual event to find the best IPAs in the state kicks ...
7
Dils, a twin but his own man, dies at ...
College
Loren Dils was major and influential ... Loren Dils was major and influential figure as a player and coach on the NM tennis scene for almost four decades
8
Legislative panel votes to bar firearms from Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
Policy passes council on party-line 8-5 ... Policy passes council on party-line 8-5 vote; set to take effect Dec. 6
9
Strangulation an overlooked red flag in domestic violence
Blogs
Discourse on domestic abuse could be ... Discourse on domestic abuse could be catalyst for deeper discussion