Spirited effort: Distilled silver agave will benefit group that aims to boost health equity for people of color

The Curse, a support group for New Mexico United soccer club, and Hollow Spirits Distillery have teamed up to create spirits and raise money for a good cause.

Hollow Spirits has distilled a silver agave, aptly named The Curse Agave Spirit, and will host an official bottle release party Friday, Nov. 12, starting at 6:30 p.m. Bottles will be available for $40, and Hollow Spirits will stream the United States vs. Mexico soccer game.

Proceeds from the sale of The Curse Agave Spirit will be donated to Welstand Foundation, which aims to improve health equity for people of color. The nonprofit group was started in 2019 by Nichole Rogers, the city of Albuquerque’s African American community and business liaison.

Owner Frank Holloway said Hollow Spirits has long been an official watch party location for gameday matches. The distillery sets up a projector for matches and those with a Curse membership receive a discount on food and drinks during the watch parties.

“They’ve helped us bring in customers and let them know who we are,” Holloway said. “We wanted to say ‘Thank you’ to them.”

The Curse President Lindsey Allen said they surveyed their membership on whether to make an agave or whiskey, and agave won. She said the collaboration is in line with the group’s commitment to community service.

“The Curse is always about giving back to the community,” she said. “It was important we did this for a cause.”

Hollow Spirits distilled enough for six cases, which have six bottles each. Patrons can purchase bottles at Hollow Spirits.

The label was designed by local graphic designer and artist Michael Ellis.

Hollow Spirits, in the Wells Park neighborhood, celebrated three years in business on Nov. 6. In addition to cocktails, Hollow Spirits serves local beer and has a full-size kitchen.