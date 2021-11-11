Abstract expression: Albuquerque artist, three others to hold pop-up show in private home

Dan Badgley grew up knowing about art and architecture, thanks to his mother and father.

It’s no wonder the Albuquerque resident has created a life for himself in art.

Badgley is the mastermind behind a pop-up art show featuring four New Mexico artists that will take place at a residence on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14. The show will feature artworks by Badgley, Juliana Coles, Stacy Hawkinson and Dienke Nauta.

The idea for the show came from Badgley.

On his day job as a house painter, he often gets to work inside some of the most interesting structures.

He was finishing work on a big, modern house and asked the owner if he could do a pop-up show.

“It’s something completely different than an art gallery,” he says of the show. “I had gotten the courage to ask permission to use the home, and the owner said ‘yes.’ I’ve been wanting to do a pop-up gallery in Albuquerque for a long time. I’ve been looking at commercial spaces, but this one seemed to work out perfectly.”

Prev 1 of 3 Next

Badgley says growing up knowing about both art and architecture has influenced his work over time.

He moved to San Francisco in the mid-1960s and started his life as a painter.

“I got hooked to the Hard Edge style, which I believe I came to from moving to the big city,” he says. “I used this time to also teach myself color. The fields of color between the straight lines were a good place for me to develop my spectrum, so to speak.”

Badgley evolved out of the Hard Edge-style and into fluid, abstract work – a lot of which he saw when he was young.

As for his interest in architecture, he’s developed the business of painting houses for a living.

“Using what I learned from my parents, developing my sense of color, and as an artist, my ability to visualize, has allowed me to work on some of the most beautiful houses,” he says. “None of my learning to see, feel and express, has been wasted.”

Badgley will be showing about 20 pieces. The other three artists will also show around the same number.

“It’s going to be a big show,” he says. “This has been a dream of mine for so long. I can’t wait to share it with others.”