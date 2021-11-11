Prep football: This week’s games to watch

1. No. 6 Volcano Vista (7-4) at No. 3 La Cueva (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Wilson Stadium: The menu this weekend is filled with a handful of outstanding (and impossibly close) matchups. That could include this game, where a couple of gunslingers, quarterbacks Aidan Armenta (La Cueva) and Josh Gerardo (Volcano Vista) take center stage in what may prove to be the most competitive of the four 6A quarterfinals. Bears’ defense sparked a 38-16 win over the Hawks on Sept. 10.

2. No. 5 Las Cruces (6-4) vs. No. 4 Centennial (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Field of Dreams: It’s been four weeks since the Bulldawgs collapsed, blowing a 27-point lead to the Hawks in the third quarter and losing 42-41 on a crazy trick play in the final seconds. Which was the real Centennial that night — the first half Hawks who got down four touchdowns or the second half Hawks who came back and won? Which was the real Las Cruces? And will this rematch, a 6A quarterfinal, definitively answer either question?

3. No. 6 Goddard (6-4) vs. No. 3 Roswell (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Wool Bowl: The Rockets and Coyotes have never met in the postseason, giving this 5A quarterfinal plenty of extra juice. Not that this rivalry needs to be gassed up any more than it already is. Optically, it looks bizarre that a 5-5 team is a 3 seed, but Roswell has been outstanding after an 0-4 start with victories over Mayfield and Artesia, two top-5 seeds, plus Goddard (16-14) two weeks ago. Goddard has not beaten Roswell in seven years.

4. Belen (7-3) at Los Lunas (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday: No chile roaster trophy on the line this time, two weeks after the Tigers beat the Eagles 38-6 in the regular-season finale. Belen can be free wheeling and loose in this showdown, as every ounce of the pressure rests on Los Lunas’ shoulders. They last met in the playoffs in 2018, and Belen is trying to end a five-game losing streak in this rivalry.

5. No. 6 West Las Vegas (8-3) at No 3 Robertson (8-2), noon Saturday: What a great weekend! Mayfield and Artesia meet for the first time in 47 years. Roswell and Goddard have a playoff game against one another for the first time ever. And this all-Las Vegas matchup in the 3A quarterfinals, their third postseason meeting in the last five seasons. Cardinals beat the Dons 40-27 on Oct. 30.