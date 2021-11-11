NM lawmakers prepare measures on auto theft, crime

SANTA FE — A raft of anti-crime bills — targeting auto theft and other activities — won bipartisan endorsement Wednesday from a legislative committee ahead of next year’s 30-day session.

The committee action doesn’t guarantee the proposals will be taken up in the short session, much less become law.

But the endorsements provide a peek at the debate to come and may carry some weight as Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham decides which criminal justice measures to authorize for the 2022 session, starting in January.

She is up for reelection next year, and the ballot will include all 70 seats in the state House — a political backdrop expected to intensify debate over crime. Albuquerque has already endured a record-breaking number of homicides this year.

Among the bills securing support Wednesday from the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee was a bill to prohibit running a chop shop, an operation that strips and dismantles stolen vehicles.

“It’s the last piece of the puzzle to help us reduce auto theft,” Rep. Meredith Dixon, D-Albuquerque, told her colleagues in a meeting at the Capitol.

Albuquerque’s auto theft rate has improved in recent years but still ranks among the worst in the nation. The National Insurance Crime Bureau ranked the metropolitan area sixth in 2020.

The legislative panel endorsed a second measure — presented by Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque — that would make it illegal to sell a vehicle you don’t own, unless you’re a licensed dealer.

Rehm also won endorsement for a bill that would lift the statute of limitations on the prosecution of second-degree murder. It now expires after six years, which Rehm said can make it difficult to prosecute older cases.

“We are the only state in the nation that has a statute of limitation on murder,” Rehm said in an interview.

The panel also endorsed a bill that would prohibit sentences of life in prison without parole for juveniles convicted of a crime.

Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, an Albuquerque Democrat who presented the bill, said the proposal would ensure people convicted when they were young have an opportunity to show the parole board they’ve changed and deserve a chance to be released.

The proposal, she said, wouldn’t guarantee their release, only a hearing 15 years into their sentence.

The committee didn’t take up a bill that’s expected to generate intense debate in the 30-day session — whether to ask voters to amend the state Constitution to make it more difficult for defendants charged with violent felonies to be released while awaiting trial.

Lujan Grisham has signaled her support for such a proposal.

In even-numbered years, the Legislature holds a 30-day session dedicated largely to budget and tax legislation, constitutional amendments and certain other topics. But the governor is empowered to add other bills or topics to the agenda.