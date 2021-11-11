 Sports Speak Up! On Kaepernick, Rodgers, the NMAA and taking care of the (Georgia) Dawgs - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On Kaepernick, Rodgers, the NMAA and taking care of the (Georgia) Dawgs

By ABQJournal News Staff

A BLACK NFL QB sits/kneels during the national anthem and never plays another season. A white NFL QB evades getting a vaccine during a worldwide pandemic ….gets covid 19 and when confronted he blames the “woke and crazed” and cancel culture for the fuss. In the end, who got cancelled? Kaepernick or Rogers?

— Davario

NO CELL PHONE or a credit card? Too bad, you can’t get a ticket to the NMAA’s high school football playoff games. Come on NMAA … lots of New Mexicans, especially kids in high school, can’t afford those luxuries. What about the “abuelos” who can’t understand smart phones, and always carry cash? This policy discriminates against those of lesser means or the technically disadvantaged. But wait. … it gets better in the bending rules department. Albuquerque Academy won their first round playoff game. That game was free!

— RBB

IN AN IDEAL WORLD there should have been a vote to just make the NM United go away.

— JRM-Corrales

MIKAELA (MIKEY) Montoya started every girls soccer game as goalie for Albuquerque Academy since the 8th grade. Her junior and senior years she (helped) lead the Chargers to state championships. Mikey received a soccer scholarship and played for the Point Loma Sea Lions in San Diego. Mikey was accepted and is now excelling in the Veterinary School of Medicine at the University of Georgia. The vet school has its own festive tailgate session and Mikey and 92,000 of her closest friends have been cheering on the Bulldogs. Mikey, we are proud of you and help those canines!

— TTrujillo

IT WAS REPORTED that life expectancy for men has dropped from 76.7 to 74.4 years. Heading toward our probable 5th consecutive losing football season, those of us UNM short and borrowed time fans who remember the last of three consecutive WAC championships 57 years ago in 1964 would settle for a winning season in lieu of a MWC Championship. Coming off a rested bye week for Homecoming vs. a 14 game winless UNLV team, UNM’s fans expected to win this game. However, the Lobos “fumbleitis” gift wrapped the game for the Rebels. A disappointing team effort.

— Ancient Lobo

PROOF OF VACCINATION is required for UNM students, faculty, support staff etc. Proof of vaccination is required to attend an event at Popejoy. Why isn’t the Pit requiring proof of vaccination for indoor BB games? Ticket sales would increase if this was implemented. It is not rocket science. …

— WBB Alumni

 


