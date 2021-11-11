Businesses say ‘thanks for serving’

It’s Veterans Day. Many of us will put out our flags and voice our thanks to the more than 170,000 veterans – and the more than 11,000 active-duty folks – who make New Mexico their home.

In addition to state and federal benefits and supports – helpful websites include nmdvs.org and vaclaimsinsider.com – many of our local businesses are also incorporating their thanks into their bottom lines.

Today, many will offer a token of their gratitude with a free drink, snack or meal to our military members and veterans. While small, it provides an opportunity for a veteran to stretch their dollar, grandpa to better afford a treat with the grandkids, a reason for friends to get together and share a memory, a chance for mom or dad to take a break from their busy schedules. Most offers are dine-in only; check with individual businesses on their participation/guidelines.

Free for vets today

Applebee’s: Veterans/active-duty military get a free meal and military guests get a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within three weeks.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Veterans/active-duty military get a free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage.

Black Angus: Veterans get the all-American steak plate for $11.99.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans/active-duty military get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans/active-duty military get a free entree and beverage and a BOGO redeemable from Nov. 12-20.

Charley’s Philly Steaks: Veterans/active-duty military get a free small or regular cheesesteak

Chili’s: Veterans/active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu.

Chuck E. Cheese: Veterans get a free personal cheese pizza.

Cicis Pizza: Veterans/active-duty military get a free adult buffet.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with code VETSDAY21.

Denny’s: Veterans/active-duty military get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans get a free pulled pork classic sandwich.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans/active-duty military get a free doughnut.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans/active-duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Veterans/active-duty military get a card for a free Freddy’s original double combo meal that can be used until Nov. 30.

Golden Corral: Free “thank you” meal 5 p.m. to close.

IHOP: Veterans/active-duty military get free red, white & blueberry pancakes.

Juice It Up: Veterans/active-duty military get a free 20-ounce classic smoothie.

Hooters: Veterans/active-duty military get free entree with purchase of a beverage.

Kolache Factory: Veterans/active-duty military get a free kolache and a cup of coffee from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free doughnut of choice and coffee.

Little Caesars: Veterans/active-duty military get a free hot-n-ready lunch combo from 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Menchie’s: Veterans get free 6-ounce froyo.

Olive Garden: Veterans/active-duty military get a free entrée from a special menu.

Pilot Flying J: Veterans get a free meal through a special offer in the app.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Sara Lee Bakery stores: Free loaf of bread with military ID.

Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans/active-duty military get dinner vouchers from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. redeemable through May 30.

TravelCenters of America: Active-duty military, veterans and reservists get a free meal at participating quick-service restaurants, and at Country Pride and Iron Skillet locations nationwide.

Twin Peaks: Veterans/active duty military get free meal from select menu.

Wendy’s: Veterans/active-duty military get a free small breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Village Inn: Veterans/active-duty military get a free VIB breakfast.

Wienerschnitzel: Veterans/active-duty military get a free Chili Dog, small fries and a small drink.

Ziggi’s Coffee: Veterans/active-duty military get one free 16 oz. drink.

Source: Compiled by the Journal Editorial Board.