 Businesses say 'thanks for serving'

Businesses say ‘thanks for serving’

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

It’s Veterans Day. Many of us will put out our flags and voice our thanks to the more than 170,000 veterans – and the more than 11,000 active-duty folks – who make New Mexico their home.

In addition to state and federal benefits and supports – helpful websites include nmdvs.org and vaclaimsinsider.com – many of our local businesses are also incorporating their thanks into their bottom lines.

Today, many will offer a token of their gratitude with a free drink, snack or meal to our military members and veterans. While small, it provides an opportunity for a veteran to stretch their dollar, grandpa to better afford a treat with the grandkids, a reason for friends to get together and share a memory, a chance for mom or dad to take a break from their busy schedules. Most offers are dine-in only; check with individual businesses on their participation/guidelines.

Free for vets today

  • Applebee’s: Veterans/active-duty military get a free meal and military guests get a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within three weeks.
  • BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Veterans/active-duty military get a free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage.
  • Black Angus: Veterans get the all-American steak plate for $11.99.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans/active-duty military get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.
  • California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans/active-duty military get a free entree and beverage and a BOGO redeemable from Nov. 12-20.
  • Charley’s Philly Steaks: Veterans/active-duty military get a free small or regular cheesesteak
  • Chili’s: Veterans/active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu.
  • Chuck E. Cheese: Veterans get a free personal cheese pizza.
  • Cicis Pizza: Veterans/active-duty military get a free adult buffet.
  • Cracker Barrel: Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with code VETSDAY21.
  • Denny’s: Veterans/active-duty military get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.
  • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans get a free pulled pork classic sandwich.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans/active-duty military get a free doughnut.
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans/active-duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee.
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Veterans/active-duty military get a card for a free Freddy’s original double combo meal that can be used until Nov. 30.
  • Golden Corral: Free “thank you” meal 5 p.m. to close.
  • IHOP: Veterans/active-duty military get free red, white & blueberry pancakes.
  • Juice It Up: Veterans/active-duty military get a free 20-ounce classic smoothie.
  • Hooters: Veterans/active-duty military get free entree with purchase of a beverage.
  • Kolache Factory: Veterans/active-duty military get a free kolache and a cup of coffee from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free doughnut of choice and coffee.
  • Little Caesars: Veterans/active-duty military get a free hot-n-ready lunch combo from 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
  • Menchie’s: Veterans get free 6-ounce froyo.
  • Olive Garden: Veterans/active-duty military get a free entrée from a special menu.
  • Pilot Flying J: Veterans get a free meal through a special offer in the app.
  • Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.
  • Sara Lee Bakery stores: Free loaf of bread with military ID.
  • Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.
  • Texas Roadhouse: Veterans/active-duty military get dinner vouchers from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. redeemable through May 30.
  • TravelCenters of America: Active-duty military, veterans and reservists get a free meal at participating quick-service restaurants, and at Country Pride and Iron Skillet locations nationwide.
  • Twin Peaks: Veterans/active duty military get free meal from select menu.
  • Wendy’s: Veterans/active-duty military get a free small breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Village Inn: Veterans/active-duty military get a free VIB breakfast.
  • Wienerschnitzel: Veterans/active-duty military get a free Chili Dog, small fries and a small drink.
  • Ziggi’s Coffee: Veterans/active-duty military get one free 16 oz. drink.

Source: Compiled by the Journal Editorial Board.

 


